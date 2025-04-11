Cross Canadian Ragweed Called It Quits Back in 2010, but Why Did They Split? Cross Canadian Ragweed broke up after tensions emerged in the group. By Joseph Allen Published April 11 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@crosscanadianragweed

Fifteen years after they broke up, Cross Canadian Ragweed is back together to perform four sold-out reunion shows that have already garnered massive attention among their fans. The reunion shows have shined a light on the band's incredible legacy, even as they've also made some wonder why the band split up in the first place.

Article continues below advertisement

Bands break up for all kinds of reasons for major fallouts to minor misunderstandings. Here's what we know about what Cross Canadian Ragweed broke up.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Cross Canadian Ragweed break up?

The band first broke up in 2010, and a couple of years later, frontman Cody Canada gave an interview to The Dallas Observer in which he tried to set the record straight about exactly what had happened. "There was one person who really wasn't happy, regardless of what the situation was," he explained. "Once things started getting uncomfortable and just weren't going right, Randy said he wanted to go home and take care of his family."

Randy Ragsdale, the band's drummer, had a child with special needs at the time, and the public reason given for the breakup was that he wanted to spend time at home with him. "When Ragweed played our last show, Randy came up to me and said, 'You know, my family isn't 100 percent the reason for this. I just didn't want the band to go out like that,' which I knew," Cody continued.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time in 2010, the band released a press release announcing that they were taking a hiatus, and Randy released a statement offering his explanation. "Right now, I need to be at home for my family, particularly my son JC, who has autism," the statement read. "He's 10 years old now and still struggling in his development. I feel the only way I can help him is to be more hands on and close to home."

Coach Gundy introduces Cross Canadian Ragweed back for the first time in YEARS at Boone Pickens Stadium pic.twitter.com/4wl46NhbRX — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) April 11, 2025 Source: Twitter/@OldRowSwig

Article continues below advertisement

While Cody never publicly identified which member of the band was unhappy, Grady Cross is the man who is believed to have been causing the tension in the group. "There was one person who wasn't happy from an artistic or business perspective," Cody said. "We decided that in order to press forward as individuals, we should just split it. I'll just say that the person in question was uncomfortable, and it was time to move on. It's not fun to play music when one person from the band isn't into it."

Fans are thrilled about the reunion.