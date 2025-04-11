Cross Canadian Ragweed Called It Quits Back in 2010, but Why Did They Split?
Cross Canadian Ragweed broke up after tensions emerged in the group.
Fifteen years after they broke up, Cross Canadian Ragweed is back together to perform four sold-out reunion shows that have already garnered massive attention among their fans. The reunion shows have shined a light on the band's incredible legacy, even as they've also made some wonder why the band split up in the first place.
Bands break up for all kinds of reasons for major fallouts to minor misunderstandings. Here's what we know about what Cross Canadian Ragweed broke up.
Why did Cross Canadian Ragweed break up?
The band first broke up in 2010, and a couple of years later, frontman Cody Canada gave an interview to The Dallas Observer in which he tried to set the record straight about exactly what had happened.
"There was one person who really wasn't happy, regardless of what the situation was," he explained. "Once things started getting uncomfortable and just weren't going right, Randy said he wanted to go home and take care of his family."
Randy Ragsdale, the band's drummer, had a child with special needs at the time, and the public reason given for the breakup was that he wanted to spend time at home with him.
"When Ragweed played our last show, Randy came up to me and said, 'You know, my family isn't 100 percent the reason for this. I just didn't want the band to go out like that,' which I knew," Cody continued.
At the time in 2010, the band released a press release announcing that they were taking a hiatus, and Randy released a statement offering his explanation.
"Right now, I need to be at home for my family, particularly my son JC, who has autism," the statement read. "He's 10 years old now and still struggling in his development. I feel the only way I can help him is to be more hands on and close to home."
While Cody never publicly identified which member of the band was unhappy, Grady Cross is the man who is believed to have been causing the tension in the group.
"There was one person who wasn't happy from an artistic or business perspective," Cody said. "We decided that in order to press forward as individuals, we should just split it. I'll just say that the person in question was uncomfortable, and it was time to move on. It's not fun to play music when one person from the band isn't into it."
Fans are thrilled about the reunion.
Although the band's split was devastating for fans, in part because it was so sudden, they're nonetheless thrilled that the group got back together, even if it's only for a handful of reunion shows.
"Nothing more to say… Once-in-a-lifetime evening inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Cross Canadian Ragweed is back in a BIG way, and Cody Canada’s guitar tone/style is still 1:1. Turnpike still is the best live act I’ve seen," one person wrote after seeing their show.