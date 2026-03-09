Why Did Dak Prescott and His Fiancée Break Up? Rumors Say a Pre-Nup Is to Blame Another celebrity breakup bites the dust. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 9 2026, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@sarahjane

Say it ain’t so! According to various reports, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, are no longer getting married. Yes, you read that correctly!

What many called one of the most highly anticipated celebrity weddings of 2026 is not happening after the two ended not only their engagement but also their relationship, per TMZ. While fans expected the two to make it down the aisle, rumors have been buzzing about the breakup. And according to some fans, the pair were not seeing eye-to-eye on one important topic. Here’s the rundown.

Why did Dak Prescott and his fiancée break up?

TMZ shares that Sarah Jane was the one to call the relationship quits! Apparently, the pair were enjoying a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas just a month before the wedding. However, sources told the outlet that the pair had a huge argument during the party.

Keep in mind, sources tell the outlet that Dak and Sarah Jane’s relationship has been rocky for the last couple of months. While that’s pretty unusual, especially for a couple who are preparing to tie the knot, it appears that this is something a lot of folks saw coming.

Not to mention, the source also says that the relationship is irreparable, so a last-minute rekindling is likely out of the cards. Interestingly, Sarah Jane hinted at the breakup with a March 5, 2026, post of her and her girls in the Bahamas.

“I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much,” Sarah Jane captioned the post. Still, neither Dak nor Sarah Jane has publicly disclosed why the relationship has ended. So, of course, the rumor mill is buzzing with different theories.

Word on the street is that Dak and Sarah Jean ended their relationship because of a prenuptial agreement.

The internet has been in overdrive with theories about what led to Dak and Sarah Jane’s breakup. Interestingly, the general consensus is that the pair split because they did not agree on a prenuptial agreement.

Rumors are swirling that Sarah Jane was allegedly not pleased with Dak's request that she sign a prenuptial agreement. After months of Dak pushing Sarah Jane to sign the agreement, she reached a breaking point, leading to the argument in the Bahamas.

DAK PRESCOTT AND FIANCÉE REPORTEDLY CALL OFF WEDDING OVER MASSIVE PRENUP STANDOFF



​After securing a historic $240 million contract, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, were supposed to be celebrating their upcoming April wedding.



​The… pic.twitter.com/iZjV4L99Lv — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) March 8, 2026

As expected, many X users have praised Dak for trying to get a prenup in place. “Good for you, Dak! If it were about love, then she would have signed the prenup. It's you out on the field … Not her,” one person posted.

“If someone refuses to sign a prenup, the prenup just proved its purpose,” another person shared. “If she’s that upset about a prenup, then she’s only in the relationship for business reasons. Dak dodged a bullet,” another person mentioned.

Remember, there is still no confirmation that a prenup was the straw that broke down this relationship. However, it’s important to note that Dak and Sarah Jane share two kids: a 2-year-old and a 10-month-old. That said, the focus should be on Dak and Sarah Jane working together to co-parent.