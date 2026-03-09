Dee Snider Details Injuries That Forced Him to Leave Twisted Sister After 50+ Years With the Band "I've only got so much tread left on these tires." By Mustafa Gatollari Published March 9 2026, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

To many, Twisted Sister is defined by its top-40 Billboard Hit, "We're Not Gonna Take It," and the fist-pumping "I Wanna Rock." For metal fans, the band holds a special place in history, thanks to Dee Snider. The lead singer's response to Congress after proposed U.S. legislation to put warning labels on music was widely covered in the media, and is highlighted as a compelling argument for protecting against censorship of artistic expression.

And while the group's recognition is largely attributed to its MTV presence in the '80s, Snider has been with the group since long before they were a household name and long after they were considered a hot commodity. Which is why so many fans are wondering: Why did he leave the group ahead of its upcoming tour?

Why did Dee Snider leave Twisted Sister?

The glam metal group announced in September of 2025 that they would be going on a 50th Anniversary Tour throughout 2026, starting with an April 25 show in São Paulo, Brazil. However, Twisted Sister announced on Feb. 5, 2026, that the string of shows would be canceled.

According to the post, the condition of Snider's physical health meant that he wouldn't be able to participate in the concert. The Instagram post, which was uploaded to Twisted Sister's official Instagram account, reads as follows: "With regrets, Twisted Sister cancels 50th anniversary celebration performances," it stated.

"Due to the sudden and unexpected resignation of Twisted Sister's lead singer, Dee Snider, brought on by a series of health challenges, the band has been forced to cancel all shows scheduled, beginning April 25th in São Paulo, Brazil, and continuing through the summer."

Another portion of the social media post indicated that the group may no longer be continuing due to Snider's exit from the band. "The future of Twisted Sister will be determined in the next several weeks. Stay tuned for updates." Founding member Jay Jay French, along with Eddie Ojeda, signed off on the message.

Fans who replied to the Instagram message expressed how bummed out they were to learn of Snider's condition, including his son, Cody Blue Snider, who wrote, "Stay healthy dad, we love you." Others mentioned that they were excited to see the band on tour, but that they don't want to see the group perform live without key members.

As one person penned: "As much as it pains me to say, please don't try to go on without him. Don't be another one of these bands that ends up replacing every member just to keep on playing. It was hard enough to lose A.J.." However, the band did announce that they would be replacing Dee Snider, with another famous '80s hair metal frontman.

Twisted Sister announces Sebastian Bach will step in for select tour dates.

In March 2026, Twisted Sister revealed that they had worked out a deal with Sebastian Bach to tackle lead vocals for the group. Bach, who rose to fame as the lead singer of Skidrow, said that he would be taking over singing duties for the group across six shows, and that they wouldn't interfere with his current calendar of performances for 2026.

Furthermore, Bach expressed his love for the band, which dates back to when he was in high school, along with his respect for Dee Snider. "I am the lead singer of Twisted Sister. I keep saying that over and over to myself and anybody else who will listen. Today I am absolutely honored and overyjoyed to pay tribute to the legacy of some of my favorite music and musicians of my whole life!" Louder Sound reported Bach as saying.

Bach went on to state that he conversed with Snider about being a replacement: "I am a true fan of this music ... I called Dee today and we talked for around 45 minutes before this news hit the planet. We were both kind of emotional on the phone. I know I was a little bit teary-eyed because I have nothing but respect for Dee, and I have always been a fan and a friend of Dee, Suzette [who is Snider's wife] and his wonderful family."

Dee Snider details health challenges that pushed him out of the tour.

Blabbermouth transcribed a podcast interview Snider had on the Beardo & Weirdo podcast hosted by Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael and actor/comic Craig Gass. In his discussion, Snider said that as a 71-year-old, his doctor commended the condition of his health; however, he couldn't be jumping around on stage anymore.

The story of my retirement for health reasons ran wild! I’m not dying. (No, not never!) Just can’t do the things I used to do. I’m cool with it. I have a great life! And I totally approve of @sebastianbach stepping in for me. He’s a true fan & will honor what I did with every… — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) March 5, 2026 Source: X | @deesnider

"You're done, you're done, you're done," Snider said his surgeon told him, regarding a hip injury he had addressed. After speaking with Iron Maiden's lead singer, Bruce Dickinson, who called Dee up about his own injury he was able to rehab from, Snider said he was confident he could get out and perform live.

So he went on stage with Lita Ford, but after a few movements, his knee gave out. Despite the setback, he was still weighing whether or not to go out and perform with Twisted Sister. Snider remarked that he had learned of other heart and hypertension issues upon getting surgery. Ultimately, exhortations from his family members ultimately convinced him to go on tour.

My son Jesse and Bas are the only people I believe can deliver. Bas got the call. https://t.co/635YOgZp93 — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) March 5, 2026 Source: X | @deesnider

Additionally, Snider said that when the band had retired in 2016, he was in excellent shape. "I had a 29-inch waist, I weighed 175 pounds. I had an eight-pack. I'm ripped to shreds. At 61 years old, I am ripped to shreds and I am performing at my peak. And it was a friend of mine said, 'You really wanna go back 10 years later. You know you can't take your shirt off. You ain't got no 29-inch waist. That ship sailed a few inches ago ... you said, 'Goodbye, everybody.' And now you're gonna come back 10 years later and suck?' And I may not suck, but that was besides the health issues," Snider said.