Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music

How Many Kids Does Machine Gun Kelly Have? Meet His Two Daughters, Cassie and Saga

Machine Gun Kelly is a girl dad.

Tatayana Yomary - Author
By

Published March 6 2026, 1:24 p.m. ET

How Many Kids Does Machine Gun Kelly Have? Here's the Scoop
Source: MEGA

There's no denying that Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, is a man with many talents. Known as a multiple-platinum rapper and pop-rock musician, he successfully entered the acting world, making his debut in 2014’s "Beyond the Lights." Since then, he has worked on multiple films, including making his directorial debut in 2022’s "Good Mourning." And of all the hats he wears, being a dad is the most fulfilling.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of MGK are already aware that the multi-hyphenate has a daughter, 16-year-old Cassie. However, some folks may have forgotten that he has more than one child, including one that he shares with Megan Fox. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Machine Gun Kelly’s kids.

MGK and his daughter, Cassie
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly has two daughters.

He's a girl dad through and through! In case you didn’t know, MGK is a proud father of two girls.

His oldest, Cassie Colson Baker, was born in July 2009. He shares Cassie with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon. According to Us Weekly, the timeline of MGK and Emma’s relationship is currently unknown. While it’s clear that the two were an item before he became the celebrity we know, there’s no telling when they officially called things quits.

Cassie, who most folks are familiar with, is often spotted hanging out with her famous dad. Whether they’re heading to fashion shows or enjoying father-daughter time at industry events, the pair are always glued to one another.

Article continues below advertisement
Cassie and her father, MGK
Source: MEGA

As for his youngest, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, he shares the baby with his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox. Baby Saga was born in March 2025 and appears to be a few days or weeks from her first birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, neither MGK nor Megan has shared photos of their little girl. However, it’s safe to assume that the parents are committed to keeping Saga away from social media — at least until she’s older.

MGK and Cassie have been dominating headlines for Paris Fashion Week.

There’s nothing better than flexing with your father. MGK and Cassie stepped out for Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week presentation.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair looked fashionable as ever, reminding the masses that he and his mini-me are in tune with style. Many fans praised MGK for being a strong presence in Cassie’s life and applauding him for making sure she always shows up to events looking age-appropriate.

Article continues below advertisement

“I will never forget when he did a documentary while on tour, and she was right there with him the whole time. He and her mom are amazing coparents, which is why I think they have such a beautiful relationship as father and daughter,” one person commented under The Shade Room’s post.

“That’s his favorite person! I love to see it,” another fan commented.

Article continues below advertisement

And his fans are right on the money. Cassie and MGK have a very close relationship. In fact, during a chat on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in August 2024, MGK opened up about Cassie inspiring him to get sober.

"It started with my daughter saying, 'Dad, you know I can tell when you're high?' It broke my heart. It was the ultimate letdown,” he said. "It took me a while afterward, because obviously, drugs have a vice grip on you. That was step one for me. As a father and as a man, to be the father I wish my dad would have been, I have to break this generational curse for my kid."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Did MGK Cheat on Megan Fox? Here's Why Fans Think The Couple May Have Separated

Megan Fox Explains Why She and Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Other's Blood

Based on Megan Fox's Engagement Ring, Machine Gun Kelly's Net Worth Must Be Pretty Sizeable

Latest Music News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.