How Many Kids Does Machine Gun Kelly Have? Meet His Two Daughters, Cassie and Saga Machine Gun Kelly is a girl dad. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 6 2026, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There's no denying that Machine Gun Kelly, real name Colson Baker, is a man with many talents. Known as a multiple-platinum rapper and pop-rock musician, he successfully entered the acting world, making his debut in 2014’s "Beyond the Lights." Since then, he has worked on multiple films, including making his directorial debut in 2022’s "Good Mourning." And of all the hats he wears, being a dad is the most fulfilling.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans of MGK are already aware that the multi-hyphenate has a daughter, 16-year-old Cassie. However, some folks may have forgotten that he has more than one child, including one that he shares with Megan Fox. Here’s the 4-1-1 on Machine Gun Kelly’s kids.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Machine Gun Kelly has two daughters.

He's a girl dad through and through! In case you didn’t know, MGK is a proud father of two girls. His oldest, Cassie Colson Baker, was born in July 2009. He shares Cassie with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Cannon. According to Us Weekly, the timeline of MGK and Emma’s relationship is currently unknown. While it’s clear that the two were an item before he became the celebrity we know, there’s no telling when they officially called things quits.

Cassie, who most folks are familiar with, is often spotted hanging out with her famous dad. Whether they’re heading to fashion shows or enjoying father-daughter time at industry events, the pair are always glued to one another.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

As for his youngest, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, he shares the baby with his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox. Baby Saga was born in March 2025 and appears to be a few days or weeks from her first birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, neither MGK nor Megan has shared photos of their little girl. However, it’s safe to assume that the parents are committed to keeping Saga away from social media — at least until she’s older.

MGK and Cassie have been dominating headlines for Paris Fashion Week.

There’s nothing better than flexing with your father. MGK and Cassie stepped out for Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week presentation.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair looked fashionable as ever, reminding the masses that he and his mini-me are in tune with style. Many fans praised MGK for being a strong presence in Cassie’s life and applauding him for making sure she always shows up to events looking age-appropriate.

Article continues below advertisement

“I will never forget when he did a documentary while on tour, and she was right there with him the whole time. He and her mom are amazing coparents, which is why I think they have such a beautiful relationship as father and daughter,” one person commented under The Shade Room’s post. “That’s his favorite person! I love to see it,” another fan commented.

Article continues below advertisement

And his fans are right on the money. Cassie and MGK have a very close relationship. In fact, during a chat on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast in August 2024, MGK opened up about Cassie inspiring him to get sober.