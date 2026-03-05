Britney Spears Arrested for DUI in California — Then Her Instagram Disappears Fans quickly noticed Britney Spears’s Instagram disappeared shortly after news of the singer’s DUI arrest broke. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 5 2026, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For years, Britney Spears has kept fans entertained, talking, and puzzled with her frequent posts on Instagram. Whether she’s dancing at home or sharing glimpses of her daily life, the singer’s social media account has become a regular place for updates.

So, when news broke about Britney Spears’s DUI arrest on March 4, 2026, fans quickly started checking her page. What many of them noticed next only added to the confusion: the singer’s Instagram account appeared to have suddenly disappeared. Why did she get arrested? What happened to her Instagram? Keep reading for the details.

Britney Spears's DUI arrest happened in Ventura County, Calif.

According to police reports, Britney was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Ventura County, Calif., after being pulled over by officers from the California Highway Patrol. Sources told TMZ that the pop star was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. and later booked by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department in the early hours of the morning.

Inmate records show Britney was held for about three hours before being released around 6 a.m. The singer is expected to appear in court on May 4, 2026, following the arrest.

The reported DUI incident came shortly after Britney had secured a legal victory in another matter. Also, per TMZ, a judge had recently granted the singer a permanent restraining order against a Louisiana man who had allegedly been harassing her online and showing up near her home.

As longtime fans of Britney know, this isn’t her first run-in with the law related to driving. In 2007, she faced misdemeanor charges connected to an alleged hit-and-run involving a parked car in Los Angeles. Those charges were eventually resolved after she paid for the damage to the vehicle. She, however, did lose custody of both her sons to her ex-husband shortly after the hit-and-run.

Britney’s Instagram appears to have disappeared after the arrest.

Shortly after news of the arrest surfaced, fans trying to view Britney’s Instagram page were met with an unexpected message instead. Visitors to the account saw the notice: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.” The message typically appears when an Instagram account has either been deleted or temporarily disabled.

According to Page Six, the “Toxic” singer had been active on Instagram hours before her arrest. She reportedly posted a video of herself dancing in her home while suffering several wardrobe malfunctions. As those who frequently follow Britney know, the disappearance of her Instagram profile is nothing new. It, however, is always a cause of concern for fans as her social media profiles are the easiest way for fans to access updates on where she is or how she is doing.