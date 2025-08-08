Gina Carano Was Fired From 'The Mandalorian' for a Series of Controversial Posts Gina Carano's firing has now resulted in a settlement. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 8 2025, 11:56 a.m. ET Source: Disney+

Although The Mandalorian lasted a total of three seasons, Gina Carano was only around for the first two. The actor and former mixed martial artist was fired after the second season following a series of controversial social posts that she made about her political views.

Following the news in August of 2025 that Carano and Disney had settled a lawsuit that she first filed in 2024, many now want to know what Carano was fired for in the first place. Here's what we know.

Why did Disney fire Gina Carano?

Disney fired Gina for a series of social media posts in 2021 that were heavily criticized. The most notable of those posts was one in which she suggested that being a Republican in 2021 was akin to being a Jew during the Holocaust. That comparison naturally drew plenty of criticism, and led her to be fired from Disney, and to be dropped by the UTA talent agency as well.

Why did Gina Carano sue Disney?

Carano filed suit in 2024, saying that she had been wrongfully terminated and discriminated against. The lawsuit also included a demand that Lucasfilm hire her again and pay at least $75,000 in punitive damages. Disney's lawyers filed a countermotion later that year, saying that it had a First Amendment right to fire the actor. In response, Carano fired off a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which she rebutted their claims.

“Disney has confirmed what has been known all along: They will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it. They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any chance they get to control what you say, what you think, or they will attempt to destroy your career," she wrote at the time.

I have come to an agreement with Disney/Lucasfilm @disney @Lucasfilm which I believe is the best outcome for all parties involved. I hope this brings some healing to the force.



I want to extend my deepest most heartfelt gratitude to Elon Musk, @elonmusk a man I’ve never met,… https://t.co/qiAX7W1vgf — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) August 7, 2025

What does the settlement involve?

Following the news that Disney and Carano had settled their lawsuit, many wanted to learn more about the terms. Unfortunately, the details behind the settlement were not made public, but Disney did issue a statement that suggested that Carano had mostly come out as the victor. "Ms. Carano was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect," they wrote.

"With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future," the statement continued. Elon Musk funded the lawsuit, and Carano said that he didn't ask for anything in return.