Source: YouTube/WBNS 10TV Ohio Sports Anchor Dom Tiberi Shaved His Head to Support His Wife's Treatment Why did Dom Tiberi shave his head? The WBNS sports anchor in Ohio recently shaved his head, but many regular viewers wondered why the anchor did it. By Joseph Allen Apr. 26 2023, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

Regular viewers of WBNS news in central Ohio may have been surprised to see that Dom Tiberi, one of the sports anchors at the network, had shaved his head. The severity of that new haircut led many to wonder why Dom had decided to shave his head. While it could have been a simple aesthetic choice, Dom's reason for shaving his head runs a lot deeper than that.

Why did Dom Tiberi shave his head?

Dom and the rest of his family, including his two kids, all decided to shave their heads in solidarity with Dom's wife Terri, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. In a tweet, Dom explained his decision to save his head, and added that it was originally his daughter's idea, one that the rest of the family evidently bought into.

"Nobody fights cancer alone. My beautiful wife Terri is battling breast cancer," Dom wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of the entire family rocking their new, hairless look. "She is getting incredible treatment at @OSUCCC_James and Spielman Center. My daughter Kelsey thought we all should shave our heads to show our love and support for Terri. She is as tough as they come!"

In a segment aired on WBNS, Dom got a chance to further elaborate on why he had decided to shave his head. "Our hair will grow back," Dom explained during the segment. "We just wanted Terri to know how important she is to us, and how much we love her. Terri's the toughest person I know, and I'm lucky to have her. She's already been through a whole bunch in this thing we call life, and it's not fair, but she will beat this, and we will be there with her."

Dom is receiving plenty of support from his many fans.

Following Dom's decision to shave his head, he received plenty of support from online fans who wished both him and Terri well. "Dom, my prayers are with you and your incredibly strong family. You're right, nobody fights alone, and you all have quite the army of support behind you. I will be a soldier in that army! Please give Terri my best," one person wrote in response to his tweet.

"Sending you and your family love. Praying for the best possible outcome for your wife. God bless you all!" another person wrote. "You got this, Terri! Always loved when we'd cross paths on bowl trips or wherever it may be," another person added. Dom and Terri are clearly valued not just because of Dom's role on the network, but also because of their deep ties to the community where they're from.