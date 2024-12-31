Why Did Dominique Sachse Leave Dr.Phil's Independent Network, Merit Street Media? "My heart is telling me it's time to pivot." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 31 2024, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Dominique Sachse

Merit Street Media is an independent network that was founded by Dr. Phil McGraw, who the world knows from his famed eponymous show. When news broke that his long-standing talk show would be coming to an end, fans were worried that they would lose the connection with their favorite celebrity doctor. But never fear, because Phil wasn't going far.

He created his own independent media network and streaming service, and filled it with people he felt were capable of committing to his goal of "seeking common ground through clarity and common sense, providing traditional family content while also disrupting the news landscape with unbiased reporting on issues that matter most to Americans." Among his team: Emmy-award winning journalist Dominique Sachse. Or at least, she was until Nov 10. So why did Dominique leave Merit Street? Here's what we know.

Why did Dominique Sachse leave Merit Street Media?

Dominique is best known for being a charismatic and hard-hitting on-air news anchor. As a role model for women, she takes her job seriously and works to empower and enlighten through her YouTube podcast and on-air career. She was a natural choice for Phil to bring on his new business venture, so why did she end up leaving?

Both Dominique and her social media manager Courtney Young migrated over to Morning on Merit Street Media together. But they opted to leave after less than a year. On her podcast, they discussed the move and Dominique explained, "Both of us are no longer on Merit Street completely by choice." The duo explained that they simply overextended themselves.

Dominique added, turning to Courtney, "You and I were burning and churning, late hours and working weekends, and it was a lot of work. I think we both for similar and different reasons had one of those life epiphanies of what's life all about. Is life all about work, work, work, a double income, double pay, and all of that? Or is it about quality of life? Is it about respect? Is it about having say over what you say and how you say it?" Essentially, they decided to slow things down a little bit.

Dominique has a podcast: 'Over 50 & Flourishing'

Of course, that doesn't mean she's completely off the internet. With Over 50 & Flourishing, Dominique has an opportunity to guide her own narrative and reach fans through her own content creation. As she left Merit, Dominique announced, "I have sincerely enjoyed my time at MeritTV working with all the wonderfully talented people there. It's been an honor to be part of a startup network from its inception. However, my heart is telling me it's time to pivot. With this in mind, I am stepping away from MeritTV."

And she stepped right into her podcast, where she has 1.9M subscribers. Content ranges on everything from talking about her own life to giving advice and encouragement, and talking about current events people are concerned about.

