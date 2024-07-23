Dominique Sachse Reveals Private Relationship: "I Am a Married Woman"
"He's someone I've known since we were in our twenties," Dominique told her audience.
Former prime time news anchor and current influencer and author Dominique Sachse, who co-hosts Morning on Merit Street, has fielded a plethora of questions about her personal life as of late. From news of a big move to the appearance of a sparkly ring on her left hand, fans have had plenty to wonder over — and now, Dominique has finally told fans exactly what they want to know.
In a Q&A session on her podcast, Dominique answered several questions folks had sent in about her personal life. The biggest piece of news shared, of course, was that Dominique is now a married woman!
What do we know about her new husband?
Dominique Sachse is married! Who's her husband?
In her Q&A session, Dominique explained that both she and her new husband have preferred to keep their relationship private. "It has been kind of a neat thing for me to be in a bubble, in a way," she said. "To have something sacred, and private, and just for me ... It was something that I really wanted, that we really wanted, to covet that privacy."
So, in the interest of privacy, Dominique has been tactfully vague about her new partnership, choosing not to name the mystery man in question. However, she has shared a few details.
"This very, very incredible, special, amazing person in my life is someone I've known since we were in our twenties," she told viewers. "Longtime friend. And somebody who actually lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area."
Dominique then goes on to explain that they chose to get married before moving in together: "And so we did that, privately and preciously, and now we have a new place to call home. And that's about all I wanna say, which I think is plenty good."