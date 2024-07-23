Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Dominique Sachse Reveals Private Relationship: "I Am a Married Woman" "He's someone I've known since we were in our twenties," Dominique told her audience. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 23 2024, Published 10:43 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@dominique sachse

Former prime time news anchor and current influencer and author Dominique Sachse, who co-hosts Morning on Merit Street, has fielded a plethora of questions about her personal life as of late. From news of a big move to the appearance of a sparkly ring on her left hand, fans have had plenty to wonder over — and now, Dominique has finally told fans exactly what they want to know.

In a Q&A session on her podcast, Dominique answered several questions folks had sent in about her personal life. The biggest piece of news shared, of course, was that Dominique is now a married woman! What do we know about her new husband?

Source: instagram/@dominiquesachse

Dominique Sachse is married! Who's her husband?

In her Q&A session, Dominique explained that both she and her new husband have preferred to keep their relationship private. "It has been kind of a neat thing for me to be in a bubble, in a way," she said. "To have something sacred, and private, and just for me ... It was something that I really wanted, that we really wanted, to covet that privacy."

So, in the interest of privacy, Dominique has been tactfully vague about her new partnership, choosing not to name the mystery man in question. However, she has shared a few details. "This very, very incredible, special, amazing person in my life is someone I've known since we were in our twenties," she told viewers. "Longtime friend. And somebody who actually lives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area."

