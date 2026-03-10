Dwight Howard Has Officially Filed for Divorce From Amy Luciani After Shocking Allegations Another Hollywood marriage has run its course. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 10 2026, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

NBA champion and alum Dwight Howard is no stranger to the headlines. If you’ve been keeping up with the athlete, his romantic relationships always seem to take center stage. Whether he's dating a WNBA star or going through child support issues, it’s a never-ending cycle. However, this time around, a surprise move on his part has landed him back in the news cycle.

Dwight Howard’s wife, Amy Luciani, has been a hot topic since the weekend of March 6. And while it appears the couple is not seeing eye-to-eye, the 40-year-old is ready to move. As such, he has taken the appropriate steps for separation. So, why did Dwight Howard file for divorce? Here is everything you need to know.

Source: MEGA

Why did Dwight Howard file for divorce?

Truth be told, we all saw it coming. TMZ reports that Dwight filed for divorce on Monday, March 9. This comes after Amy took to social media over the March 6 weekend to air out the NBA alum.

Court documents obtained by the outlet state that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Additionally, the documents indicate that there is no hope of reconciliation, even though the pair is not legally separated.

The official listed date of marriage is Jan. 11, 2025. However, the outlet shares that the couple contemplated divorce. Apparently, after six months of marriage, Amy initially filed for divorce in July 2025. However, she later withdrew his filing months later after the pair rekindled. That said, this filing seems serious, as Dwight reportedly has demanded “exclusive use of his Georgia mansion,” meaning Amy will have to move out.

Complex also reports that a mutual restraining order was filed, which “prevents both sides from harming each other or any of their children, selling any property “except in the ordinary course of business,” canceling each other’s insurance, or disconnecting any utilities.”

Interestingly, Amy has responded to Dwight’s divorce filing after The Shade Room shared a post about the news. “Racing me to file first this time is small news when I filed first last year,” she commented. “All good, but still not going to visit my stepdaughter one single time, who was taken and has been with the state since Thursday, is more hurtful to me. We adults, will be OK, but the kids need better. This too shall pass.”

Amy Luciani blames Dwight Howard for CPS taking her daughter.

Amy decided to share her truth in a now-deleted Instagram video. In the post, Amy discussed how Dwight is battling a lot of demons, alluded to drug use, and accused him of coaching his son to lie on her.

“I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help," she said in the video obtained by The Shade Room. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help. This is what I’m losing my f--king marriage to. I told everyone you got to help him … He is spiraling, and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.”

As expected, the revelation dominated social media, with many people, from fans to Dwight’s ex and child’s mother, Royce Reed, sounding off on the issue.