Dwight Howard and His Baby Mom, Royce Reed’s Relationship Just Got Even More Tumultuous "I was forced to do things sexually that I did not necessarily agree with," the 'Basketball Wives' alum said of Dwight. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 30 2024, 3:44 p.m. ET Source: Mega/Instagram/@roycereed

In 2004, Dwight Howard made a decision that forever changed his life. During that time, he chose not to attend college and was instead was a first-round draft pick for the NBA. During his 20-plus-year career, Dwight became known for his athletic prowess and quick rebounds, earning him the nickname "Superman." Dwight is also an eight-time basketball champion and has built a name for himself overseas as of this writing.

Unfortunately, as well known as Dwight is for his skills on the court, his life outside of it has become more entertaining for social media commentators. Over the years, his romantic relationships have played out in the media. In December 2024, Christmas came a little late — though right on time — for Basketball Wives fans when Dwight's first baby's mother, Royce Reed, with whom he shares a son, Braylon, made several allegations against him in an Instagram series.

Who is Dwight Howard's first baby mom, Royce Reed?

Dwight and his first baby's mother, Royce, have had a tumultuous relationship for numerous years. However, their drama came to a head on Dec. 28, 2024, when she created an Instagram page, @ihadababybysuperman. From what I've seen, Royce created five videos promising to tell fans everything she couldn't say when he placed her on a gag order in 2009, per TMZ.

In the video series, Royce said Dwight asked her for her number in August 2004, when he was a rookie for the Orlando Magics. He approached her after recognizing her as one of the NBA Magics' dancers. They began dating, and three years into the relationship, Royce allegedly discovered Dwight cheated on her with another dancer when they both moved to the Miami Heat. In 2006, she shared that confronting him about it led to them kissing and eventually conceiving their son, Braylon.

Royce said that, when she became pregnant, Dwight allegedly ignored her calls and texts for two days. Once he got in contact with her, he allegedly said he thought she was on birth control, though she said he knew she wasn't taking any. Dwight also allegedly demanded a paternity test for their son, which she obliged. He also revealed he had been dating someone else during their relationship.

@roycereed I know what parts you all are waiting for but you’re just going to have to take the ride till I get there. I won’t forget and if I do, I’ll see you on live at 7:31PM! #ihadababybysuperman #Part1 ♬ original sound - Royce Reed 💃🏽🐾🐍📣

After the test determined Dwight was Braylin's father, they briefly rekindled their romance. However, Royce shared in part three of her saga that the reunion included him becoming "verbally and physically, and also mentally abusive," and forcing her into sexual acts she was uncomfortable with.

"Almost immediately, I regretted it," she recalled. "I was forced to do things sexually that I did not necessarily agree with. But because I wasn’t that experienced, I thought it was normal, and I never complained about it."

"I just felt like this was me experiencing things that maybe he’s experienced and I have not," she added. "That’s when things started turning verbally and physically, and also mentally abusive. I was told that I was stupid, I was told that nobody would ever want me. I was told that everybody loved him and hated me.” Royce further detailed an alleged incident where Dwight threatened her with a knife and pushed her and their son into a TV stand, which broke the stand's glass.

In the fourth part of the series, she said the incident was her final straw. However, during the alleged abuse, Royce signed on to Basketball Wives: Miami, a deal she said Dwight was initially excited about. But when their relationship ended, she said his attorneys crafted a gag order banning her from saying the basketball star's name, their son's name, and any other details about him on the show.

Dwight has four more kids besides his first child with Royce.

While Dwight's ongoing drama with Royce stemmed from his first child, Braylon, the athlete went on to have four more children — sons Dwight and David and daughters Layla and Jayde. His daughter, Layla, was born three years Braylon through his relationship with his ex, Tiffany Render. That same year, he welcomed Jayde with a woman named Hope Alexa.

Then, his son, Dwight III, also known as Trey, was born from his relationship with Christina Vest. Dwight's youngest son, David, was born to him and his ex, Melissa Rios. According to People, Melissa died from an epileptic seizure in 2020.

Though Dwight has many children with other women, his issues with his first baby mom seem to be the most abundant. After sharing part 4 of her "I had a baby by Superman" series, Royce promised to tell more of her story, including claims that he somehow took her mother's life savings. Amid the allegations, Dwight, who became engaged to Love & Hip-Hop star Amy Luciani on Dec. 23, told The Shade Room he's unbothered by Royce's claims.

"This is my HOF year," he said. "I’m getting married. God is amazing. And I’m so grateful and I wish Royce nothing but the best peace and [blessings]," Amy, for her part, sprinkled a little shade in Royce's direction. She seemingly responded to the VH1 alum's claim on Instagram under several photos of her and Dwight cuddled up.