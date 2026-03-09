What Happened to Amy Luciani's Daughter? The 'LHHATL' Alum Says Her Child Was Taken Away "Three days ago, [CPS] were called again, and they left with our daughter." By Tatayana Yomary Published March 9 2026, 1:53 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@amylucianiworld

The tales of Dwight Howard’s love life continue to make headlines. From rumors about the NBA alum’s sexuality to the different women he has been linked to over the years, his personal life has given fans and social media users a lot to chat about. While it seemed as if Dwight finally found the right one in his wife, LHHATL alum Amy Luciani, it appears that there is trouble in paradise.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy has been a hot topic over the weekend of March 6, 2026, after she took to social media to share multiple emotional rants. From claims of wanting to get a divorce to Dwight’s lifestyle affecting her motherhood, it was quite the rollercoaster. However, it appears that Dwight and Amy’s issues are so serious that they have now spilled over onto her daughter. So, what happened to Amy Luciani’s daughter? Here’s the full scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Amy Luciani’s daughter?

In a now-deleted Instagram post obtained by The Shade Room, Amy shared that her daughter has been taken away by CPS due to Dwight’s alleged substance abuse issues.

“They took our daughter,” Amy says through tears. “ And I’m just sitting here wondering, do I speak up? Should I be quiet? What do I do?” She continued: “I caught this man forcing our 12-year-old son to cover for him, his son, to cover for him. I recorded it. He was coaching our son to lie on me and I had to record it.”

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to pick up a clear Ziploc bag that appeared to be filled with a white-powdery substance. “I’ve been trying to tell everybody, he needs some help," she said. “Nobody wanted to listen because he’s got the money. I live with him, and he needs some help. This is what I’m losing my f--king marriage to. I told everyone you got to help him … He is spiraling, and I’m in here with him. I’m trying to love him through it.”

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption, Amy explained that they had frequent visits from CPS, which caused her daughter to be removed from the home. “My husband put himself in a position that resulted in CPS being called to our house 3X in less than two months, but three days ago, they were called again, and they left with our daughter,” the caption read, per CollegeFootballNetwork. “I have personally had to call the police on him three times in a barely 14-month marriage.”

She concluded: “I am deeply heartbroken right now to have to advocate for minors' voices and in return lose a marriage that I was so happy to be in.”

Article continues below advertisement

Dwight Howard has not responded to Amy’s claims.

Despite Amy’s crashout, Dwight has not uttered a word about her claims. In fact, gossip blog The Shade Room shared a video of Dwight attending the Knicks vs. Lakers game on March 8, appearing to be in good spirits.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, Dwight’s ex and oldest child’s mother, Royce Reed, had a lot to say about what’s going on. According to her, Amy called her "crazy" and made it seem like Royce was hating on her relationship with Dwight.

“You said I was jealous,” Royce shared in an Instagram video. “You said I wanted him when it was always about the damn kids. Now you want to sit here and cry and say, ‘It’s because of what everybody else did to him? No! It’s because of what he does to people.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Royce, who has been consistent with her accounts about Dwight’s troubling behavior and how it’s affected their 18-year-old son, Braylon, continued to read Amy for filth. She shared that Amy condoned his behavior and is only crying about it now because he’s lying on her.

Article continues below advertisement

Amy has not yet responded to Royce’s statements; however, many social media users believe that Royce has the right to speak her peace.

Article continues below advertisement

“She’s been saying it, and because of [Dwight’s] celebrity, the courts gave him custody — she was right all along,” one person commented. “Her kid was touched and had a case opened on him; she has every reason to always be upset and speak,” another person shared in Royce’s defense.