The Internet-Infamous 'Fresh and Fit' Podcast Was Demonetized — Here's What That Means 'Fresh and Fit' fans wonder if the podcast has been cancelled after hosts Walter and Myron dropped a bomb on listeners — we have answers. By Pretty Honore Aug. 21 2023, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

The internet is not a real place. From pranks and memes to Passport Bros and Karens, we could all agree that social media is where the wild things live. This includes the infamous Fresh and Fit podcast, which had a home on YouTube for years.

At the helm of the podcast are Walter Weekes and Myron Gaines, who are best known for their outlandish beliefs about women. However, the hosts announced that their show has been demonetized. Now everybody’s wondering — did Fresh and Fit get canceled? Scroll for details on the drama.

Did the ‘Fresh and Fit’ podcast get canceled? Not exactly — but it has been demonetized.

Walter and Myron took to social media with bad news for fans in August of 2023. In an emotional Rumble video, the pair confirmed that their show had been kicked out of the YouTube Partner Program. While the show hasn’t been canceled, Walter and Myron won’t get paid to post their podcast videos on the platform anymore. The two said the reason why YouTube made the decision is unclear — but it probably has something with them violating the platform’s terms of service on more than one occasion.

That said, they’re putting up a fight to keep the Fresh and Fit podcast going. “When you guys send me your DMS and say, ‘Yo, you saved my life,’ ‘Yo, he sent me a picture of your credit score,’ ‘Yo, my girl is making sandwiches now,’ or whatever it is, right,” Myron asked in the video.

“We've helped a lot of you guys from [completing suicide]— from making a really bad decision. What am I asking, you guys, is just like we've saved you guys, we need you guys to save us. We need you guys to support us,” he pleaded. “Guys, it's gotten to the point now where even where we shoot the location doesn't want us to stay here. Yeah. I didn't want to f--kng have to say that s--t,” Myron went on, adding that he quit a job he “truly loved” to give his all to Fresh and Fit.

“Saving children is great,” he said to fans. “But saving you guys better.” Did anybody else throw up a little bit? Apparently, I’m not the only one who was unphased by his sob story.

The internet responds to ‘Fresh and Fit’s podcast getting kicked out of YouTube’s Partner Program.

Fresh and Fit’s cancellation comes as no surprise to critics. After all, their content isn’t exactly advertiser-friendly. In the past, they’ve been guilty of racism, colorism, misogyny, and so much more. Needless to say, very few people had sympathy to their downfall. On Twitter, one user wrote: “[Fresh and Fit’s] Myron Gaines [is] crying because they can’t make no more money from YouTube. That’s karma right there, clown.”

“Fake alpha male pretending to teach men how to make money and get girls. [You’re] lucky YouTube didn’t shut your channel down completely,” they added. @Tree_of_Logic took a moment to reflect on the duo’s most cringe-worthy moments. “You women-hating clowns at Fresh and Fit thought that you can [dehumanize], belittle and attack women on Youtube and not eventually get demonetized?”