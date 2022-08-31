Following News of His Death, Mikhail Gorbachev's Legacy Is Being Re-Examined

In his farewell speech as president, Gorbachev cited the establishment of the CIS as the primary reason for his decision to step down. He said he was “concerned about the fact that the people in this country are ceasing to become citizens of a great power and the consequences may be very difficult for all of us to deal with.” At the same time, though, Gorbachev defended his own record and the reforms he had made to steer the Soviet Union toward a market economy.