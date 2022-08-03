Heather Land Shares New Details About How She Overcame the Stress Triggered by Hair Loss
Comedian and YouTuber Heather Land opened up about her decision to shave her head in a YouTube video posted on July 15, 2022. As Heather explained in the 11-minute clip titled "Why I Shaved My Head," she has experienced hair loss for a while.
What happened? Here's what you should know.
Heather Land issued a health update in a YouTube video titled "Why I Shaved My Head" in July 2022.
Accepting hair loss and shaving her hair allowed Heather to reclaim agency and move past feelings of helplessness.
As she explained in "Why I Shaved My Head," coming down with COVID-19 exacerbated her condition. She learned about influencers like Danielle (@wighairdontcare), a TikToker who has been open about living with alopecia, and Heather (aka The Wiggy Woman), who has dedicated her career to promoting hair alternatives.
Heather reached out to discuss her reservations and grief-like feelings triggered by the rapidly onsetting hair loss. As Heather says, the influencers helped her move past the challenging period, walking her through the options available.
"It's been very traumatizing and very personal and very private and very shameful for me. Now that I'm just a little bit on the other side of it it felt like it was time to share. For the past few months, about probably six or eight months, I've been experiencing hair loss," she said. "A lot of hair loss."
"I've experienced a change in the texture of my hair, it's thinning on top, it's thinning on the sides. I've worn extensions for five years. But they have nothing to do with the hair loss on the top of my head," Heather said. "I've started noticing this hair loss and this change in texture after I had COVID-19, so I definitely think that's a part of the reason."
As Heather said, she is currently undergoing further medical examination. As she assured the viewers, she isn't sick.
"I'm in the process of finding out the reason with my doctor right now. I want you to know that I'm really grateful that I'm not sick," she added. "My hair loss is not because of anything else that I know of. But I will say that it's still been really traumatizing."
"It's been really hard. I've felt really ugly. But on top of that, not just in a vanity sense, but, you know, I had just felt helpless. I had felt like, I'm watching this thing fall away from me, I'm watching my hair fall out gradually, and I have no control," she said. "It was just hair-by-hair falling out. I thought, OK, I'm going to start looking at wigs. And so I went on weeks' worth of deep dives, reading and watching YouTube videos."
"Wig is a weird word, I'm not a fan," she added. "I've found some wigs. I did a lot of trial and error. I put a ton of wigs on my credit card, and I sent a ton of them back. I knew this was going to be a process while I figured out what worked for me, and I found a few that I was like, OK, that looks like me, it feels right on my head, it feels great. I actually feel like myself again."