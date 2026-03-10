ENHYPEN's Heeseung Is Leaving the K-Pop Group, But Why? "It became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision." By Joseph Allen Published March 10 2026, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the biggest K-pop acts in the world is down a member following the news that Heeseung, a member of ENHYPEN, is leaving the group. The news stunned fans and left many wondering why exactly he made the decision he did.

Heeseung was not at the end of his contract, and it seems like he's planning to pursue a solo career now that he's left the group. Here's what we know about why he decided to leave anyway.

Why did Heeseung leave ENHYPEN?

ENHYPEN dropped the news on March 10, releasing a statement on their social media channels explaining that the decision came following extensive discussion about the group's musical direction and Heeseung's individual ambitions. “Through in-depth discussions with each of the members about the future they envision and the direction of the team, it became clear that Heeseung has his own distinct musical vision,” the group's label, BELIFT LAB, said.

The company also confirmed that while Heeseung would be leaving the group, he would remain signed to the label as he pursues a solo career. "It’s difficult to relay the whole process through a short notice, but this decision comes after extensive deliberation. We understand that this news is a lot to process and may be received with mixed reactions. Nevertheless, we hope you understand that this decision was made for the future of ENHYPEN and HEESEUNG," the statement explained.

The statement also clarified that the group's remaining members would continue on, although no announcements about upcoming releases or tours were included alongside this notice. Following the news, Heeseung released a separate statement in which he thanked the group's members, known as ENGENE, for all the support they had shown for both him and the group over the time they were together.

[NOTICE] ENHYPEN's Future Activities



Hello, this is BELIFT LAB.



We would like to express our gratitude toward ENGENE for their unwavering support for ENHYPEN and provide information on ENHYPEN's future activities.



BELIFT LAB has given much thought and consideration into… — ENHYPEN OFFICIAL (@ENHYPEN) March 10, 2026 Source: X/@ENHYPEN

“Thanks to the members with whom I shared countless emotions, and to ENGENE, who always filled every empty space with their support, I was able to take step after step toward a dream that once felt out of reach,” he wrote. “I am working hard on an album so I can meet you all again soon.” Heeseung first debuted alongside the whole group in November of 2020, and his departure marks the first lineup change for the group since that time.

How many members are in ENHYPEN?

ENHYPEN launched with seven members, but following Heeseung's departure, there are now six: Jake, Jay, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, all of whom seem committed to continuing on with the group. While we don't have many details about the departure beyond the official statements, it seems clear that Heeseung wasn't happy with the overall direction the group was taking musically.