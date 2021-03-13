Hobby Lobby Announced It's Done Offering 40 Percent off Coupons — but Why?

Store deals and coupons are a funny thing. One minute you're going about your business perfectly fine and in no rush to go and spend your hard-earned cash. Then you catch wind of a deal that's too good to pass up. "Costco is selling Adidas yoga pants for how much?!" Before you know it, you and everyone in your family has the best leggings you've ever seen for the next five years.

The Hobby Lobby "holy grail" coupon is just like that. So why did the arts and crafts retail giant stop issuing it?