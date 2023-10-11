Home > Television Holly Willoughby Left 'This Morning' Over Concerns About Her Own Safety Holly Willoughby announced that she was leaving 'This Morning' after a man was arrested because he allegedly had plans to kidnap and murder her. By Joseph Allen Oct. 11 2023, Published 10:18 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: This Morning host Holly Willougby announced that she was leaving the show over concerns about her safety.

A man was recently arrested with alleged plans to kidnap and murder Holly on behalf of a third party.

In light of that news, Holly is planning to step away from the public eye while the investigation into her continues.

In a recent post on her Instagram page, This Morning host Holly Willoughby announced that she would be leaving the show. The news shocked many fans of the British TV host, who are now wondering what Holly's reasons for leaving the show behind so suddenly might be.

Unfortunately, Holly's decision to leave the show was made under duress, as news broke that she had reason to fear for her safety. We have all the details about the circumstances that led Holly to make the decision to become less visible below.

Why did Holly Willoughby leave 'This Morning?'

"I've let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to 'This Morning,'" Holly wrote in a post on Instagram on Oct. 10. "To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together." Her post continued by thanking her co-workers, guests, and the viewers for making her experience with the show so special.

"I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family," the statement concluded. "I will miss you all so much." Holly made the decision to step away from the show after a man was recently arrested with alleged plans to kidnap and kill Holly.

Gavin Plumb, a 36-year-old man from Essex, was accused of "soliciting, encouraging, persuading, endeavoring to persuade or proposing to a third party" a plan to kidnap and kill Holly. He was further accused of "assembling a kidnap and restraint kit, capable of encouraging or assisting the commission of the kidnap." Gavin was apparently instructed to hold Holly for a third party, who was scheduled to arrive in the US from the U.K. over the weekend.

Holly had been off the air on This Morning since Oct. 5, and her co-host Dermot O'Leary briefly addressed the charges during one of the broadcasts where Holly was absent. "We are not going to talk too much about it, but Holly is on the front pages after police arrested a 36-year-old man over an alleged kidnap plot," he said.