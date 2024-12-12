Mr. Dappermint Is a Free 'Fortnite' Skin to Get You Into the Holiday Spirit Wondering how it ended up in your library? By Elissa Noblitt Published Dec. 12 2024, 11:39 a.m. ET Source: fortnite

The holidays are here, which means that your favorite games are likely rolling out some festive events, DLC, and surprise goodies for players. And amid Epic Games's conflict with the Federal Trade Commission, which will see hundreds of thousands of refunds given to Fortnite players after they were found to be "wrongfully charged" by the game, they have has decided to deliver on the holiday cheer with the gift of a free skin.

Article continues below advertisement

Mr. Dappermint is an aptly named dapper peppermint skin introduced to the game in Chapter 2, Season 5 — and if you've logged onto Fortnite over the past few days, you may have noticed him hanging out in your library. If you're unsure what you did to earn him, or if you're missing out and searching for a way to unlock him, look no further. We've got you covered.

Source: unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to unlock Mr. Dappermint for free in 'Fortnite.'

Mr. Dappermint is an entirely free skin that has only one requirement to unlock: You must link your Epic Games account with your LEGO account. If you've already done that, then voila! You should already see the festive fellow in your skins library.

And if you want to get your hands on Mr. Dappermint but don't know how to link your accounts, it's simple. First, open up your preferred web browser and navigate to the Epic Games site. Then, log into your account and open the Apps & Accounts section.

Article continues below advertisement

You'll see an option to connect your LEGO account. If you have one, then great! Follow the prompts to link your profiles, and you should be good to go. If not, you'll be able to create a LEGO account from that page and then proceed with linking them after.

Source: unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

It's unclear whether Mr. Dappermint will be free for a limited time only or become a permanently free item for those with LEGO accounts. So, it might be best to unlock him while you can.

Some 'Fortnite' players are angry about the free skin.

While Mr. Dappermint is a newly free skin, he's not new altogether. In fact, he's been in the game for a while, and he previously cost V-bucks to unlock. Now that players are getting access to him for free, though, those who originally spent their in-game currency to purchase the skin are frustrated.

Article continues below advertisement

On Reddit, one user put it this way: "Mr. Dappermint was a paid skin. He [cost] 1.2k V-bucks and came with a backbling. Epic hasn't said anything about if you own him already. This isn't a case of Epic bringing back an OG item. This is turning [a] paid item into a free item AFTER people bought it."