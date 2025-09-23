Jake From Linus Tech Tips Left the YouTube Channel and Subscribers Want To Know What Happened "It's tricky to sum up my near decade at Linus Tech Tips in a tweet," Jake posted on social media. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 23 2025, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jakkuh_t

Fans who have followed Linus Tech Tips on YouTube, or LTT, as longtime fans refer to it, are in agreement across social media that they don't understand why Jake Tivy left. He made a post on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram about his exit, but many still want to know why he made the decision to apparently branch out on his own for the first time in a while.

LTT is known for making entertaining but also educational videos about technology and tech products. Jake was part of that for a long time, until he decided he didn't want to be, it seems. In August 2025, fans of the channel speculated about Jake leaving LTT in a Reddit post about it. Then, in September 2025, he confirmed that he had left the channel.

Why did Jake leave LTT?

On Sept. 22, 2025, Jake shared an X post where he wrote that his time with LTT was over. He didn't share many details about the "why" of it all, but he did note that he was ready for something new, without the rest of the team he had worked with for so long. "It's tricky to sum up my near decade at Linus Tech Tips in a tweet, but after working with so many amazing people on countless videos, and enjoying enough laughter for a lifetime, it's time for something new," he wrote.

Jake then shared that his first video on his own YouTube channel would be dropping that same day. It sounds like Jake's goal in leaving LTT was to begin to make content on his own channel and, presumably, on his own terms. His first video on his own YouTube channel goes right into a review of AirPods Pro 3, and even looks like a video you might see on the LTT channel. But now, it's all about Jake making his own content.

He doesn't go into any details in his first solo video, but in the comments, fans speculated that money was a motivating factor for Jake to leave LTT. He hasn't said that himself. However, if he plans to churn out content on his own channel and his fans from LTT follow him there, it stands to reason that Jake could make money without needing to share with other channel members for the first time in years.

Madison from LTT also unexpectedly left.

Jake isn't the only LTT member to leave after spending years with the popular YouTube channel. In 2023, fellow tech reviewer and content creator Madison Suop also left. At the time, she posted on X that her role with LTT was "ruining [her] mental health." She didn't go into further detail, but according to her, it was her decision to leave.

Madison Suop in 2025.