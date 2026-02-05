Why Did Jeff Stoutland Leave the Eagles and Who Might Replace Him on the OL Staff? A beloved coach steps away after over a decade shaping one of the NFL’s strongest offensive lines. By Amy Coleman Published Feb. 5 2026, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: X/@CoachStoutland

After 13 seasons shaping one of the NFL’s most respected offensive lines, Jeff Stoutland announced he is leaving his coaching position with the Philadelphia Eagles. The news shocked fans and players alike, in part because his impact on the franchise went far beyond Xs and Os. His departure marks a major shift in one of the league’s most stable coaching staffs.

So why did Jeff Stoutland leave the Eagles? The answer is partly what he said, and partly what the moment in Philly’s season and coaching staff shake-up looked like behind the scenes. Between personal choice and football staff dynamics, this is not a simple “retirement” story. Here's what we know about his departure and what the future may hold.

Why did Jeff Stoutland leave the Eagles?

Veteran offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announced in an X post that his “time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end.” In his message, he said the past 13 years were the “great privilege of my coaching career” and that he became part of the city and the people, not just part of the organization. He was a cornerstone of the franchise’s offensive success since joining in 2013, helping develop linemen into Pro Bowl and All-Pro players and contributing to multiple Super Bowl runs.

Last season included coaching adjustments on the offensive side of the ball, including changes to run game responsibilities. That may have influenced his desire to move on, though there has been no official confirmation on that point. The official NFL announcement notes that the team brought on a new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, who intends to bring on his own staff. That decision may have influenced Jeff's decision, but it is completely clear that he chose to leave on his own terms.

There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland. The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success. More importantly, we became incredibly close as people. It was more than just… https://t.co/KD8Lp5g5dG — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 4, 2026 Source: X/@JasonKelce

Who will replace Jeff Stoutland?

Officially, the Eagles have not announced Jeff’s replacement as offensive line coach yet. What has been confirmed is a major staff transition with a new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion, coming in and expected to bring in his own staff. That suggests the new offensive line coach will likely be someone from outside the current Eagles coaching roster, someone who fits Sean's vision for how the line blocks, schemes, and supports the offense going forward.

The Eagles have had just 3 offensive line coaches in 28 years, all of them elite



Juan Castillo, 1998-2010

Howard Mudd, 2011-2012

Jeff Stoutland, 2013-2025



We’ve been so spoiled with decades of great OL play



The next coach is a massive decision the Eagles must get right pic.twitter.com/IzHgaaiC33 — Eagles Fan Central (@PhilaFanCentral) February 5, 2026 Source: X/@PhilaFanCentral

While fans speculate on favorites and vets with ties to the organization, Philly’s brass has kept tight-lipped about names so far. The bigger picture is that the Eagles want to keep continuity in their run game and line play after Jeff’s departure, but the classic “Stoutland approach” will be hard to replace in name, style, and reputation.