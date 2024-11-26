Home > Entertainment > Music Juice Wrld Used 999 for Its Symbolic Meaning, but What Does the Number Mean? Juice WRLD's favorite number had a deeper meaning to him. By Joseph Allen Updated Nov. 26 2024, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he has been dead for several years, Juice WRLD's life and legacy still hold power for many who followed his career closely. As fans reexamine his life, some are struck by all the places that the number 999 seems to show up. The musician used it in social media posts and even had it tattooed on his body.

Juice discussed the number's significance in interviews, and what it really amounted to was a life philosophy. Here's what we know about what the number means:

Source: Mega

Why did Juice WRLD use 999?

Juice WRLD explained his love for the number in an interview with Tidal prior to his death. He said that the number represents “taking whatever ill, whatever bad situation, whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive to push yourself forward.” Basically, you're taking the number 666, which is meant to be a sign of the devil and an ill portent, and flipping it upside down to create something positive.

The ultimate message of the number was that nothing in your life was irrevocably bad. Perspective is crucial to how we look at the world, and there are always opportunities to take bad situations and turn them into something worth commemorating or celebrating. It's a philosophy rooted in optimism, no matter how hard or challenging life might eventually get, and that's why so many people latched onto the young singer while he was still alive.

Juice WRLD is still remembered all these years later.

The young singer died in 2019 of an opioid overdose, but his philosophy and music still endures. A new Fortnite skin has many reflecting on that legacy and playing as Juice. As silly as that might seem, it's an important reminder of all the ways his life still permeates the culture. The 999 emblazoned on the skin of the Fortnite character may also be part of the reason there's so much renewed interest in the number.

Source: YouTube

Juice WRLD's own mother even weighed in on the Fortnite collaboration, saying that her son had always loved the game. "Jarad always loved to play Fortnite — it was more than just entertainment for him, it was a way to connect with others," she said in a statement, per Sports Illustrated. "From a young age, video games were a part of how he bonded with friends and family, and being in Fortnite is an incredible tribute to that connection."

"I know he would be overjoyed to see how his love for games continues to bring people together across different spaces, just like his music does," she continued.