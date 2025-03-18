Why is Juliette Lewis Not in Season 3 of ‘Yellowjackets'? Details “But her presence is felt this season through her absence. She meant a lot to the world of our show, to the characters of our show,” series co-creator Ashley Lyle said. By Danielle Jennings Published March 18 2025, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: Showtime

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 2 and 3 of Yellowjackets. If you are a fan of the hit Showtime/Paramount+ series Yellowjackets, then you’re likely familiar that the shelf life of characters can easily be shortened without any advance notice. This is exactly what happened to the character of Natalie, played by Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis.

An original member of the cast throughout the show’s first two seasons, fans of the series were devastated to see Natalie meet her tragic fate in the second season finale, leaving fans wondering why a central member of the cast was killed.

Source: Mega

Why did Juliette Lewis leave ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3?

In the final moments of Season 2 of Yellowjackets, as the adult members of the team conspire to have fellow Yellowjacket Lottie committed, Misty (played in the present by Christina Ricci) charges toward Lisa (one of Lottie’s cult followers) with a syringe filled with phenobarbital. At the last second, Natalie steps in front of Misty and is stabbed with the drug-filled syringe instead, dying in Misty’s arms.

Season 3 of the series picks up with the adult Yellowjackets grieving Natalie’s death, especially Misty, who despite their often antagonistic relationship, shared a deep bond with Natalie. Misty also blames herself because she unintentionally killed her with the phenobarbital shot.

Source: Showtime

Here's what Natalie’s death means for the remaining Yellowjackets.

In an interview with Deadline ahead of the Season 3 premiere, series co-creator Ashley Lyle explained how Natalie’s death impacts the show. “It’s sad, it’s bittersweet,” she said. “But her presence is felt this season through her absence. She meant a lot to the world of our show, to the characters of our show.”

“I think when we find her in Season 3, she is really reeling from the death of Natalie, and she can’t connect to the grief or emotion,” Christina told the outlet of how her character Misty deals with Natalie’s absence. “And she does find a way to connect to her, and then that sort of leads her to question all of her friendships.”

Source: Showtime

Will Natalie ever return to ‘Yellowjackets'?

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in Jan. 2024, Juliette shared her feelings about leaving the series. “I thought they wrapped up the characters really beautifully, and I just love good writing, so I was happy to be a part of it. And I’ll miss my cast. Such a good group of girls, I love them so much. They’re going to do amazing.”

Source: Showtime

She also gave fans a glimmer of hope regarding the beloved character’s potential return to the show via flashbacks, which is a regular Yellowjackets plot device. “I don’t know anything,” Juliette told the outlet at the time, “but I think that’s a good idea. We’ll see what happens.”