Catfish Kamie Crawford Has Decided to Move on From 'Catfish' After Six Years as a Host Crawford has not announced where she'll be going after leaving the show. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 4 2024, 11:38 a.m. ET

After six years, Kamie Crawford has announced that she will be leaving Catfish, which she described as "one of the most iconic shows on television." Following the news that she would be leaving the series behind, many wanted to know more about why Kamie had decided to find a new gig.

Kamie, who has hosted the investigative dating series with creator Nev Schulman, has also hosted other reality shows like Are You the One? and Ex on the Beach. Here's what we know about why she's leaving the series.

Why did Kamie Crawford leave 'Catfish'?

Kamie announced that she would be leaving the show in a post on Instagram, but she didn't include a specific reason for her departure. “It is with a heavy heart and much consideration that I have decided to move on to my next adventure,” she wrote in the post. “Thank you for wrapping your arms around me and accepting me with welcoming arms. Change is hard but your acceptance and love made it so much easier.”

“I am proud of the work we've done and the impact I've left,” she continued. “I am forever grateful to Nev, Critical Content, and MTV for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and shot at a dream I've been working towards since I was 19 years old.” Kamie also took some time to thank fans of the series, and said that their love "lets me know that I have done what I've always intended on doing, which is to leave every room a little bit brighter, warmer, and safer than when I entered.”

“I am so grateful for every single moment spent traveling the country, meeting so many of you, and helping people find love — whether that be from a partner or finding new ways to love themselves a little bit more,” she added. Kamie's statement also didn't include any information about where she might be headed next, but it seems likely that she'll continue working in the reality TV space in some capacity.

with all my love & gratitude, forever 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6NTPd0dKjQ — Kamie Crawford (@KamieCrawford) October 3, 2024 Source: Twitter/@KamieCrawford

“I have so many new dreams now,” Kamie concluded the post. “Although I'm writing this with tears in my eyes, I am excited for what's to come and I'm even more honored that I get to take you all with me.” Kamie, a former Miss Teen USA, seems to be excited for the future even though she hasn't announced any definitive plans, so her fans should be too.

What does this mean for 'Catfish'?

This is not the first time that Catfish has had to find a new host. After Max Joseph left the series, Kamie came on as a full-time host in 2020, and it seems like the show will have to adapt again following Kamie's departure.