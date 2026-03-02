Kelsey Asbille’s ‘Yellowstone’ Exit Shocked Fans — Why Did She Leave? "It's a shame she didn't get a better ending." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 2 2026, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: CBS

If you didn’t notice that Kelsey Asbille’s character Monica was largely absent from the lineup of cast first announced as returning for the Yellowstone spinoff Marshals (which premiered on March 1, 2026), you definitely felt her absence in the premiere episode — because she wasn’t in it. When Marshals hit screens with its very first episode, fans were met with a wave of despair.

That’s because Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and his and Monica’s son, Tate, didn’t come right out and say Monica had died, but they strongly implied it through their actions. And boy, did they speak loudly. While Yellowstone has never been shy about throwing a good curveball, fans are utterly confused about why Kelsey's character died, thereby ending her time with Yellowstone. Was the decision voluntary, or was writing Monica off always part of the plan? Here’s what we know.

Why did Kelsey Asbille leave 'Yellowstone'?

Source: CBS Here's Kayce in 'Mashals', without Monica.

It seems Kelsey Asbille’s departure from the Yellowstone franchise had more to do with creative decisions than a falling out or scheduling conflict. We can look back at a conversation between Luke Grimes and Entertainment Weekly to help draw this conclusion.

While speaking with the outlet, Luke explained that his character basically had everything he could have wanted, moving to East Camp with his wife and son. But apparently, it was a little too good. “The way that Yellowstone ended for Kayce was literally he rode off into the sunset,” Luke told the outlet.

So when discussions about a spinoff of Yellowstone began, Luke admitted, “Obviously, we can’t just watch this guy have his dream life. There’s no drama. Something’s gonna have to happen that gets in the way of him having that.” And that’s perhaps why he agreed to continue on with the show, because he certainly had his doubts about the spinoff.

During a sit-down with Extra, Luke also explained he was “hesitant” about the spinoff. “I loved the way Kayce’s story ended in the original show," he said. "I thought it was the perfect ending … He got his life with his family.” But once he saw the direction the show was moving in for the spinoff, he recognized that “It opens up the world for a lot more story.”

So it seems the only way for the spinoff to truly work was for something major to happen, like killing off Monica, to open up Kayce’s story a little (or a lot) and give viewers something new to cling to. While this all makes sense, Kelsey has yet to publicly address her exit or confirm whether it was creative and not a personal decision to leave.

So, what happened to Monica on 'Yellowstone'?

Monica dies of cancer between the time Yellowstone ends and Marshals premieres. We learn this in the premiere episode of Marshals, when Kayce and Tate attend a protest honoring cancer victims who developed the disease from toxins released into the reservation. During the protest, Kayce holds up a photo of Monica, signaling that she, too, was one of the victims.