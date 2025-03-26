Apparently, KFC Didn't Change Its Name to Drop "Fried," But Did It for This Reason Regardless of the reason, it's still "finger lickin' good!" By Jennifer Farrington Published March 26 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

Back in the day, we called it Kentucky Fried Chicken, but the brand has since evolved into just KFC — though it has always been known for serving up some of the best darn fried chicken. Harland Sanders, better known as the Colonel and founder of KFC, dabbled in a few careers after leaving the U.S. Army — insurance salesman, firefighter, and even a streetcar operator, according to KFC's historical breakdown.

But his true calling turned out to be cooking up his legendary, finger-lickin’ good chicken. He started out in 1930, serving travelers at a roadside motel he bought in Corbin, Ky. To this day, his secret recipe — a unique blend of 11 spices and herbs — remains just that: a secret. While we may never know what goes into each back to chicken, what we do know are some pretty reasonable theories behind the name change. Let’s dive in!

Why did KFC change its name?

A common theory is that KFC changed its name in 1991 to shorten Kentucky Fried Chicken into a catchy, easier-to-remember acronym. It’s quicker to say and takes up less space on signage, which would likely save the company a few bucks. And while that makes perfect sense, the actual reason behind the rebrand may be a little more complicated.

Another theory suggests KFC made the switch to avoid paying royalties after the Commonwealth of Kentucky reportedly trademarked the word "Kentucky" in an effort to dig itself out of debt, per Snopes.

The claim suggests that businesses using the word "Kentucky" would have to get permission and pay licensing fees to the state. But given that Kentucky Fried Chicken had been operating for decades, it wasn’t about to fork over cash just to keep its full name. So, the company allegedly sidestepped the issue altogether by dropping the full spelling of each word and simply sticking with KFC.

While that explanation sounds pretty legit, we haven’t found a verified trademark application to confirm it. But it's worth noting that Snopes also pointed out that the Kentucky Derby reportedly took a similar route, branding itself as "Run for the Roses," dropping the "Kentucky Derby" name, though it still operates as both. So, it's hard to say if this theory is the real reason for the name change.

Another theory suggests KFC changed its name to drop the word "fried."

A third theory suggests that KFC dropped the "Kentucky Fried Chicken" name to distance itself from the word "fried." While we all know fried food tastes pretty amazing, its impact on the body isn't.

With the U.S.'s obesity rate continuing to climb, companies, even fast food chains, are looking to adopt a healthier image to attract more customers. This theory makes sense because having "fried" in the name could imply it serves less healthy food. However, KFC offers a more diverse menu, including grilled chicken options, which could explain why dropping "fried" helped rebrand the restaurant in a more health-conscious light.