"He Pushed Me Away" — Lisa Marie Presley Explains Her Divorce From Michael Jackson "Was it the drugs and the vampires or me?" By Mustafa Gatollari Updated May 28 2026, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There's no mortal figure in recent history more enigmatic, successful, and globally idolized than Michael Jackson. Renowned for his tireless work ethic, keen musical acumen, trained high-pitched voice, and ability to blend performance art, showmanship, and filmmaking with chart-topping records, MJ was an inimitable talent.

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Being such a high-profile celebrity also means that the public will watch every move you make, and Michael's life was no different. Unsurprisingly, his marriage to Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie, made headlines, as did their divorce. But why did they split?

Why did Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley get divorced?

The pair were married in 1994 in an announcement that shocked the world, and less than two years later, they were officially divorced. Their union and separation drew a slew of media reactions, including fodder for comedy bits. Like when Norm Macdonald said in a Saturday Night Live weekend update bit:

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Source: MEGA

"The nation is still reeling from Thursday's bombshell announcement that Lisa Marie Presley has filed for divorce from Michael Jackson. According to friends, the two were never a good match: she's more of a 'stay at home' type, and he's more of a homosexual pedophile."

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Yahoo! published a December 3, 2025, article that attributes the final straw that precipitated Lisa Marie's decision to file for divorce from Michael was his decision to go to Disneyland in France with two young brothers: Frank and Eddie Cascio, who were 14 and 11 years old at the time.

Michael Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley in May, 1994. In just 2 years, she divorced him citing his drug use and constant reliance on doctors. pic.twitter.com/FTSjuKnGfD — SULLY (@SULLY10X) January 15, 2026 Source: X | @SULLY10X

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Lisa Marie, who was 27 years old at the time, purportedly called a lawyer after seeing a picture of him on a balcony with the youngsters. During the phone call, she asked for a divorce. The outlet added that she spoke to a "close friend at the time" and told them, "This marriage was a crazy mistake. It's over."

Their marriage was often criticized as a publicity stunt on Michael's behalf as a means of repairing his public image in the wake of the child molestation accusations leveled against him. These claims seem consistent with reports that Lisa Marie was purportedly angry with Michael after he kissed her on stage during the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards.

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Michael Jackson married Lisa Marie Presley 32 years ago today. Their first major public appearance as a married couple — the 1994 MTV VMAs — became one of the decade's most unforgettable moments.



The King of Pop and Elvis's daughter defended their love publicly, but Lisa Marie… pic.twitter.com/oGxzVnmF9o — Fox News Entertainment (@FoxNewsEnt) May 26, 2026 Source: X | @FoxNewsEnt

Prior to kissing her, Michael said, "Just think, nobody thought this would last," which, as this Medium article states, was a move decried by Lisa Marie, who thought that Michael was using their marriage to portray a hetero normative image.

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Lisa Marie went on to reveal that drug use was the main reason for her divorce from Michael Jackson.

In Lisa Marie's own words during an interview with Oprah, Lisa Marie attributed drug use as a reason for her decision to part ways with the singer, Biography writes. At the time, she did say the two had a legitimate connection to one another. "I loved taking care of him. It was one of the highest points in my life when things were going really well, and he and I were united. It was a very profound time of my life."

However, she did say that she worried about having kids with him. "I did want to, but I just wanted to make sure. I was looking into the future and thinking, 'I don't ever want to get into a custody battle with him,'" she said. Lisa Marie went on to say that she posed an ultimatum to Michael: "He had to make a decision. Was it the drugs and the vampires or me? And he pushed me away."

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Shortly after Michael Jackson’s death in 2009, Oprah Winfrey embarked on a smear campaign targeting his grieving mother and Lisa Marie Presley for her TV show.



Oprah appears to be fixated on repeatedly asking the same derogatory questions while at the same time having close ties… pic.twitter.com/exZxmoKFtH — JR (@jamster83) February 15, 2026 Source: X | @jamster83

She defined "vampires" as "sycophants" who latched onto everything MJ said and did. The last time the two spoke was in 2005, and Lisa Marie delineated the particulars of their conversation in 2010. During the call, she said that MJ asked if she still loved him, to which she replied that she felt indifferent.

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That would have prompted Michael to cry, his former spouse stated. "He didn't like that word, he cried," she said. In the same Biography piece, Lisa Marie said that Michael expressed concerns over his well-being, and that there were people plotting to murder him and steal his music discography.

"He felt that someone was going to try to kill him and get a hold of his catalog and his estate ... but he expressed to me his concern over his life."