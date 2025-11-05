Manny Pacquiao Said “Bye!” to 'Physical: Asia' — And Viewers Have Questions A mid-season twist left Team Philippines regrouping — and a new captain stepped up to fill Manny Pacquiao's spot. By Darrell Marrow Published Nov. 5 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Fans of Manny Pacquiao were undoubtedly excited when it was announced that the former boxer would be a part of Netflix’s Physical: Asia. However, his stint on the show was short-lived. Viewers were stunned when the eight-division boxing champion made a sudden mid-season exit from the hit competition series.

Article continues below advertisement

Physical: Asia is the third season of Netflix’s global hit Physical: 100, but this edition ups the ante by pitting nations against each other. The show features eight teams of elite athletes from across the Asia-Pacific battling through grueling obstacle courses and strength trials for ultimate bragging rights. Each team has six members, led by a famous sports figure, which gave the series a hefty dose of star power from the start. Manny seemed like the perfect fit for the series — until his abrupt departure.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Manny Pacquiao leave 'Physical: Asia'? He had to return to the Philippines.

The surprise came in Episode 5, when Manny announced on camera that he had to bow out of the show due to pressing commitments back home. “I wanted to take a moment and apologize to everyone,” he said. “I have to leave the competition and return to the Philippines because of another obligation in my home country.” The boxing icon expressed regret to his teammates on Team Philippines, saying he truly wanted to continue and win challenges with them, but duty called him away.

Manny didn’t specify the obligation on the show. However, reports suggest it may be tied to his boxing career. International Business Times notes that Manny had recently come out of a four-year boxing hiatus and fought WBC welterweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios in Las Vegas in July. This timeline could suggest that Manny’s departure from Physical: Asia was likely to focus on training and national commitments tied to his return to professional boxing.

Article continues below advertisement

After Manny’s exit, Team Philippines needed a new leader — and they moved quickly. Justin Hernandez, a Filipino American CrossFit athlete, stepped in as captain. Known as a “hybrid athlete” for his mix of strength and endurance, the four-time CrossFit Open competitor brought toughness to the team. He may not share Manny’s fame, but he quickly earned respect for his athletic skill.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What Is ‘Physical: Asia'?

If you are a fan of tough physical challenges mixed with intense reality show drama, Physical: Asia is the show to watch. The show is gruesome, but it allows viewers to see athletes put in real physical work. Team Philippines had Manny, a legendary boxer. Team Korea boasts UFC veteran Kim Dong-hyun. Team Japan is led by MMA icon Yushin Okami, and Team Australia features former UFC champ Robert Whittaker.