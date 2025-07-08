Why Did Drummer Matt Cameron Leave Pearl Jam After Almost 30 Years? Details Initially a member of Soundgarden, Matt officially joined Pearl Jam in 1998 as the band’s drummer. By Danielle Jennings Published July 8 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Long-time fans of '90s rock band Pearl Jam likely were looking forward to their next concert or music release; however, they were hit with the sad and unexpected news that one of the group’s members was departing, as drummer Matt Cameron formally announced he was leaving the group after almost 30 years.

Initially a member of Soundgarden, Matt officially joined Pearl Jam in 1998 as the band’s drummer and was a member of both bands until 2017 after the death of Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell.

Why did Matt Cameron leave Pearl Jam after almost 30 years?

On Monday, July 7, Matt took to Instagram to announce his departure from Pearl Jam after 27 years as the band’s resident drummer. “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam,” his statement, which was also shared by Pearl Jam, read.

“Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike, and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges, and laughter,” the statement continued. “I am forever grateful to the crew, staff, and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

As of now, Matt has not revealed an official reason for leaving the band. There has also not been any news regarding who will be his replacement.

What did Pearl Jam say about Matt’s departure?

In addition to sharing his statement on social media, Pearl Jam also posted a message of support for Matt as his chapter with the band comes to a close. “From being one of our first musical heroes in the bands Skinyard and the mighty Soundgarden, to playing on our first demos in 1990, Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer,” the group said.

“He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings,” Pearl Jam continued. “It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”

What has Matt said about his career with Pearl Jam?

Per fan site Pearl Jam online, in a March 2025 interview with Drumeo, Matt spoke about his time with the band and transitioning from another. “They asked me to cover the tour for Jack, and they needed someone fast,” he said of when he first played with Pearl Jam. “I think there were just three weeks before it started. Everyone was super welcoming. We already knew each other, we were friends. I just slid right into their workflow,” he continued.

“I was playing way too fast. I had to chill out. And I had to try to get closer to the styles of the drummers before me,” Matt admitted about his early experiences after playing with the band.”