The Real Reason You Won't See Beloved Singer Melissa Kadas on 'A2K' Anymore Melissa Kadas left the reality TV K-pop competition 'A2K' unexpectedly for "personal reasons" — now, fans are desperate to know why she dropped out. By Pretty Honore Sep. 6 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

A2K — a Making the Band-esque reality show — is a competition designed to discover the latest K-pop girl group with the potential to top the charts ...

When the show first premiered, viewers met the contestants who wanted to secure a spot in the finals, but in the end, only three could come out on top. Since the show’s debut, Canadian vocalist Melissa Kadas has become a fan favorite. However, ahead of the finals, Melissa went missing from the show and fans are desperate to know why. So, why did Melissa leave A2K? The singer couldn’t join her castmates in Korea due to “personal reasons.”

Why did Melissa Kadas leave ‘A2K’?

As of this writing, all we know is that Melissa left A2K before the Top 10 traveled to Korea. The host of the series was pretty vague about it. According to him, she left “personal reasons”. But nobody knows what that really means. This came as a shock to fans and her castmates alike. Her announcement came in the form of a video message addressed to her former competitors.

“Hi everyone! After a lot of sleepless nights, I have a very difficult decision to withdraw from the A2K competition,” Melissa said in the video. “I want to wish all the artists continued success in the competition and in all that they do. I will see you all very soon.” Later, she wrote an emotional message to fans on Instagram.

“Thank you for all the love and support throughout my journey. I appreciate and love each and every one of you,” she captioned a post shortly after the news surfaced on social media. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” While you might be disappointed by Melissa’s exit, she was all smiles in the video. This leads us to believe she’s doing just fine. As a matter of fact, plenty of A2K fans have speculations as to why Melissa may have left the show — and they’re actually all pretty good guesses.

Here's how ‘A2K’ fans react to Melissa’s exit from the competition.

Since the news that Melissa dropped out of the competition, fans have developed their own ideas about what may have caused her exit. One fan of the series said in a comment on TikTok: “I'm guessing someone signed Melissa, so she was willing to give up her spot on A2K. That's why she said, ‘See you real soon!’”

