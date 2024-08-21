Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Machine Gun Kelly's Tattoo Transformation: The Reasons Behind His Blackout Ink The entertainer first posted images of his blackout tattoo on Instagram in February, captioning them with "for spiritual purposes only." By D.M. Published Aug. 21 2024, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In February, Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans by revealing that he had begun the process of blacking out his tattoos. The Ohio native is known for his distinctive body art and outlandish style. However, his style has evolved. “Today starts the day that I start the physical change of my body,” MGK said in an Instagram video. “We’ll see what this turns out to be.” The MC went on to describe the ordeal as the “most painful” experience of his life.

Article continues below advertisement

The decision to cover his ink has sparked curiosity, with many wondering why the rapper and actor, who has often used his tattoos as a form of self-expression, would make such a drastic change. Here's what we know about his blackout tattoo transformation.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Machine Gun Kelly blackout his tattoos?

One of the primary reasons behind MGK's decision to black out his tattoos seems to be related to his evolving identity and career. Over the years, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, has transitioned from being a rebellious rapper to a more versatile artist, dabbling in pop and rock. The blacking out of tattoos could symbolize a new chapter in his life. The entertainer first posted images of his blackout tattoo on Instagram in February, captioning them with "for spiritual purposes only."

Article continues below advertisement

He also mentioned in a Feb. 19 Instagram Story that the design required "44 needles" to complete. Fans have been quick to speculate about the reasons behind MGK's tattoo blackout. Some see it as a bold artistic choice, while others are confused by the move. “I'm sure he was cool about getting the blackout tattoo plus he looks sexy with it,” a fan tweeted. While another added, “This looks dumb as f**k.”

MGK has since opened up about his decision to cover his body in art, which he says happened during a dark period in his life. "Just like I wish they would understand me one time," MGk rapped on “Don’t Let Me Go.” Adding, "I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line."

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox was very supportive of MGK’s spiritual journey.

As Machine Gun Kelly was working through his physical transformation, his ex-girlfriend was very supportive. The pair, who dated for four years, split in March, but Megan Fox was by the rapper’s side during his spiritual journey.

“But the relationship with the tattoos that he had was very conflicted emotionally, whatever they represented, and I don't actually know,” Megan said during an appearance on Call Her Daddy. “But he didn't like to revisit those memories of some of the tattoos that he had, and he wanted to get rid of them.” She went on to describe MGK’s blackout tattoos, which she described as “elegant.”