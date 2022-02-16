'Genshin Impact' Developer miHoYo Has Rebranded as "HoYoverse" as it Seeks to Expand

The name change announcement first came on Feb. 13. In an all-encompassing press statement, HoYoverse announced the launch of its new "forward-thinking brand" to its many fans.

"Since day one, our primary goal in content creation has been to provide our players all over the globe with something extraordinary, fresh, and intriguing," the company stated. "The launch of HoYoverse reflects our growing commitment to providing global audiences with immersive entertainment through high-quality, diverse content."