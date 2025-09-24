Why Did Mike Gundy Get Fired? Inside His Exit After 21 Seasons at Oklahoma State "I will continue to do that until at some point, if I say I don't want to do it or if somebody else says we don't want you to do it." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 24 2025, 10:35 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/WFAA

Coach Mike Gundy was a fixture at Oklahoma State football for more than two decades, the kind of coach fans thought might retire on the job. He led the Cowboys through highs and lows, cementing himself as one of the most recognizable figures in the Big 12. His passion for football, fiery press conferences, and impressive win record made him a household name in college football.

Article continues below advertisement

But long careers in sports rarely end quietly. After 21 seasons, the program made the stunning decision to part ways with its longtime leader. That left fans across the country asking one question: Why did Mike Gundy get fired after such a decorated run?

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Mike Gundy get fired after so much success?

According to ESPN, Oklahoma State fired Mike in September 2025 after opening the season with two disappointing losses. The decision came as a shock, considering he had an overall record of 170–90 across his career with the Cowboys. Yet for university leadership, the move reflected a sense that the program had grown stagnant and needed a new direction.

Athletic Director Chad Weiberg did not cite misconduct or scandal, saying, "I believe I speak for OSU fans everywhere when I say that we are grateful for all he did to raise the standard and show us all what is possible for Oklahoma State football."

Article continues below advertisement

Less than 24 hours before he was fired, Mike stated his loyalty clearly. "When I was hired here to take this job, ever since that day, I've put my heart and soul into this, and I will continue to do that until at some point, if I say I don't want to do it or if somebody else says we don't want you to do it."

Mike Gundy’s legacy goes beyond his final season.

Article continues below advertisement

When looking back at his tenure, the numbers speak volumes. According to CBS Sports, he was a three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, earned two National Coach of the Year awards in 2011, had eight 10-win seasons, and guided the Cowboys to 11 top-10 finishes between 2008 and 2022. His 2011 team reached No. 3 nationally, marking the high point of the modern era for Oklahoma State football. Just as important as the wins were the moments that defined his style.

From defending his players in emotional rants to poking fun at his own image, Mike became known for explosive media clips. "I'm a man, I'm 40" is one of the sayings he's most known for, when he defended one of his players after the media attacked him in 2007. Those quirks made him a larger-than-life figure, but his longevity was built on consistency. Year after year, his teams were competitive, even if they didn’t always reach the top of the conference.

Article continues below advertisement

What happens next for Oklahoma State and Mike Gundy?

His firing doesn’t erase his incredible legacy. For many fans, he remains synonymous with the Oklahoma Cowboys, a coach who took a solid program and made it nationally relevant for two decades. For Oklahoma State, the search begins for a new coach. That will be no easy task. The real challenge for the Cowboys is whether they can realistically find someone better. Coaches with Mike’s combination of loyalty, stability, and results are rare in today’s game.

Article continues below advertisement

As for Mike, it’s not clear what comes next. At 58 years old, he may take time away or look for another role in football. Given his experience, he could land in broadcasting, consulting, or even another sideline if the right opportunity arises. According to ESPN, Oklahoma State will have to pay him $15 million for ending his contract before it was set to expire, so needless to say, he has some time to figure it out. Whatever path he chooses, his impact will remain part of his story.