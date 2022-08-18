Molly McCormack Has Left the Disney Vlog Channel All Ears, but What's She Doing Now?
The world of Disney World vloggers experienced a pretty major shakeup recently, when Molly McCormack appeared to leave the Disney World video channel All Ears behind. In July, users are Reddit noticed that she had removed All Ears from her Instagram bio, and she's also been absent from many of the channel's most recent trips. Naturally, this led some to wonder why Molly was leaving All Ears and what she would be doing next.
Molly McCormack has been key to the success of All Ears.
Molly McCormack is a fairly prominent Disney influencer who has amassed a following of more than 50,000 people on Instagram. She used to work in Guest Relations at Disney World, and then devoted her time to reviewing and touring various aspects for Disney World for All Ears.
All Ears more broadly is designed as a guide for visitors to Disney World on how they can best take advantage of the parks while they're there.
Molly announced that she would be leaving All Ears on Instagram.
In a post on Instagram, Molly explained her decision to leave All Ears, saying that it had been a difficult one.
"I have an update! Lots of you have asked, and I suppose the shark’s outta the cage: I am walking away from my full-time job with AllEars.net," she wrote. It wasn’t an easy decision and I’m eternally grateful for the opportunities I had there. But, we keep moving forward."
"I’m so excited to be working on some new personal projects and content, and cannot wait to share details with you all very soon!" the post continued. "Most of all, I’m incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support I’ve had from this community over the last few years. I will never be able to express what it means to me, and I hope you’ll stick around to see what’s next. Thank you, thank you, thank you."
The exact details of her new projects remain unclear, but many of Molly's fans are hoping that they involve doing work around Disney in a separate capacity from what Molly was doing for All Ears. In essence, many hope that this means Molly is going solo and will continue to post Disney related content somewhere else.
Fans are grateful for Molly's work on All Ears.
Although many fans were confused by Molly's departure, those who saw her Instagram posts expressed their gratitude for the way her videos had helped them with their own trips, or in some other way.
"If there’s one thing we can count on, it’s Molly making us smile wherever and whenever we see you! My boys (especially Jude) and I can’t wait to see what’s next for you!!" one person wrote.
"That explains it! Wow. So you honestly helped get us through some of the darkest pandemic days thanks to your videos on that platform. But it was you, not any specific platform. And you will be amazing everywhere you go. You are literal sunshine who happens to have a ton of fun knowledge and tips to go along with it. Here for whatever is next," another added.