Rapper Latto Changed Her Controversial Stage Name to Ditch the “Negative Energy”

When we last checked in with the rapper formerly known as Mulatto, she was still defending that stage name. Now, exactly six months later to the day, the 22-year-old born Alyssa Michelle Stephens has a new moniker — and it’s just Latto.

So, why did she change her name? It’s all about her first stage name’s painful history and connotations: “Mulatto” is a slavery-era term for someone of mixed race, and many people find the word hurtful.