Here's Why Your USPS Package Often First Goes Farther Away From Its Destination

I hate to break it to you, but if you're planning on buying and shipping out a bunch of Christmas presents, you're probably a little too late for that. USPS , FedEx, UPS, DHL, and tons of other shipping companies are overloaded beyond belief during the holidays. Even if you did get your packages in on time, you're probably like me and are constantly checking when your delivery is going to arrive at its destination. You may have found yourself asking: "Why did my package go farther away?"

"Why did my USPS package go farther away?" Well, there are several reasons.

It's a question tons of people are asking when they're tracking their packages, and there are a couple of explanations for why they're going "all over the place." First, one needs to understand the concept of how mail is delivered. It doesn't simply go from post office to post office. Due to the incredibly high volumes of physical mail, especially with our increased reliance on it thanks to the enormous spikes in online shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there's more mail than ever to sort.

According to this Quora thread answer by Maximilian Radniecki, a Postal Support Employee at the United States Postal Service, there are three main reasons why your package will move "farther away" from you. "Employee human error Sometimes mail has to be sorted manually because of a damaged barcode or the handwriting is too bad for a computer to read or they miss the right container when throwing it in and don’t notice. Either way, that can cause it to get sent to the wrong place, although it’s usually caught at the next step in the process."

The second reason that Max lists is: "Sender error Up until it arrives at your local post office, the only relevant piece of information on the destination address is the ZIP Code. That’s how they are stored and sent. If you want to send a package to somewhere in NYC (zip 10001) but you put the zip in as 90009, it’ll go to Los Angeles, CA even if the rest of the address was right. The error won’t be caught until it’s already in LA and it’ll have to be forwarded to NYC."

Wow, even @USPS Priority Mail packages are suffering huge delays. Two I'm tracking: one left a regional facility on the 9th; other's been in a regional facility since the 8th. No further scans on either; today's the 16th. :( These are holiday gifts; get them moving, @USPSHelp! — James (@Dronak) December 16, 2020

The third most probable reason that he listed is: "Paired mail Sometimes mail gets stuck together. Most often because of the sticky peel-away seal on large envelopes. So if they are stuck together and one package gets scanned and it’s going to Chicago, the package stuck to it is going to Chicago too, regardless of destination. This error is also not often caught until it arrives in the Chicago post office."

Love excuses from @USPS Packaged shipped. Tracking info suddenly “lost package”. No further updates.

File report

Response-sorry Covid impacting deliveries.

Never mind there’s no info on said package anymore. 🙄 — Sean Arians (@ag_guy04) December 16, 2020

There are some other reasons why your mail is also moving farther away from you, as well. It could be that the package was sent to a sorting facility in order to be processed. Let's say there was a huge Amazon order from your area that all came from the shipment facility. Then USPS might pick up the packages to then be brought to a sorting facility. It all just boils down to the most efficient route for them. So in short: No, USPS's route doesn't revolve around your PS5 shipment or IPSY bag.

If you’re about to check on your USPS package look no further. It’s in transit, arriving late 😭 — Agapé Pacìno 🇻🇮 (@EP13WYO) December 16, 2020

Ordered from @amazon shipped through @USPS Shipped 12/1. Started in Gardner, KS, to Kansas City, MO, then to Kent, WA. Final destination? Rochester, NY. I don't teach Geography, wait, I do teach Geography. Package is traveling in the wrong direction. 16 days & it's further away. — Mike Battaglia (@CoachBags13) December 17, 2020

