The Reason Why Neve Campbell Left 'Twisted Metal' Will Shock Fans of The Peacock Series The second season of the popular video game adaptation will carry on without the 'Scream' actor moving forward. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 1 2025, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When the second season of Twisted Metal made its way to Peacock, fans of the video game adaptation were surprised to see that Neve Campbell would no longer portray the role of Raven. Over the course of the first season of the streaming series, the character was introduced without telling newcomers where her story would go in the second installment.

Certain aspects of major Hollywood productions are always moving. Filming schedules overlap, release dates are delayed, and it might be occasionally hard for an actor to feel comfortable with a new contract. Why did Neve Campbell leave Twisted Metal in the second season of the show? Here's what we know about the popular actor's departure from Peacock's video game adaptation.

Source: Peacock

Why did Neve Campbell leave 'Twisted Metal' after the first season?

The second season of Twisted Metal introduced a major plot twist to the series. Fans got used to Neve Campbell's version of Raven, but it turns out that there are multiple versions of the same character running around New San Francisco. An Alpha Raven, portrayed by Patty Guggenheim, is actually the one pulling the strings behind the threats John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) have to overcome.

The fact that Twisted Metal introduced variant versions of Raven doesn't mean that Neve Campbell can't return to the series. On the contrary, allowing multiple iterations of the same antagonist to be a part of the plot leaves the door open for Neve to return in the future, if she decides to do so. Peacock hasn't confirmed if the Lincoln Lawyer star will be seen in Twisted Metal at some point down the road.

Source: Peacock

Neve Campbell's upcoming projects could keep her away from 'Twisted Metal.'

The reasons why Neve Campbell won't be seen in upcoming episodes of Twisted Metal have been explained from the series's point of view. But even if this version of Raven was still a part of the show, Neve's new projects could keep her away from the adaptation. The artist is working on new movies and television series that will keep a significant portion of her schedule occupied. After all, no one expected The Lincoln Lawyer to become such a massive success.

One of these titles will be the second season of X-Men '97. The animated series allowed Marvel Studios to get its hands on the mutant heroes before the company could bring them to the big screen in all their glory. Neve will voice Lorna Dane, also known as Polaris. In the comic books that inspired the television series, Polaris is known for having powers similar to those of her father, Magneto.