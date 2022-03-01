A 'Twisted Metal' TV Show Is Coming to Peacock — Here's Everything We Know

A 'Twisted Metal' TV Show Is Coming to Peacock — Here's Everything We KnowBy Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 1 2022, Published 12:15 p.m. ET
In 2019, Sony Interactive Entertainment launched PlayStation Productions. The subsidiary aims to adapt some of the video game brand's most successful and beloved franchises into films and television shows.
As of March 2022, the production studio reigns victorious since its first produced film, Uncharted, is a box office hit. Now, the enterprise is looking to expand its cinematic content with Ghost of Tsushima and Jak and Daxter feature film adaptations.
Now, as for the television division of PlayStation Productions, there are currently two projects on the way: The Last of Us and Twisted Metal. While we already know the essential details regarding The Last of Us, we want to focus on Twisted Metal.
So, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming series, including the release date and cast.
'Twisted Metal' is in early development, so a release date is TBD.
Don't expect Twisted Metal to hit the small screen anytime soon because it's in the early stage of development; if anything, we suggest you keep an eye out for a 2023 release date time frame.
Since March 2019, Sony has been pushing the agenda for a Twisted Metal television series, and it seems those dreams are finally coming to fruition. On Feb. 28, 2022, NBC's streaming service Peacock announced they were helming the live-action adaptation.
According to an official press release, Twisted Metal "is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland."
The synopsis continues, "With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."
Of the series, PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash states they are "thrilled to have such an amazing creative team and partners working together who have such passion for this iconic property," and they are excited for fans to see what's in store.
Who's a part of the 'Twisted Metal' cast?
As of now, the only cast member is acclaimed actor Anthony Mackie. Per Peacock's press release, Anthony will executive produce and star as John Doe, "a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives."
With limited memory of his past, John gets a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat."
Both Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios, said they are "so fortunate" to have Anthony leading the show.
Cobra Kai scribe Michael Jonathan Smith will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Additionally, Will Arnett and Marc Forman of Electric Avenue will also executive produce, as they "secured the rights to the material and helped put the project together from the beginning."