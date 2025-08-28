Why Did 'NYT' Lock the Mini Crossword? Fans Are Furious Over the Paywall Move "Each day that passes a bit of happiness is placed behind a paywall." By Amy Coleman Published Aug. 28 2025, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Reddit

For years, the New York Times Mini Crossword felt like a free daily gift. Just five clues, a few quick minutes, and that little rush of accomplishment before heading into the day. Then, without warning, it vanished behind a locked screen. The shift left fans rattled, their morning routine suddenly interrupted by a paywall.

That simple change sparked an outpouring of frustration. Loyal players asked why the New York Times locked the Mini Crossword and whether their favorite bite-sized puzzle was gone for good. What felt like an innocent morning ritual turned into yet another reminder that even small joys now come at a price.

The reason the 'New York Times' locked the Mini Crossword connects back to 2012.

Here’s the twist: This isn’t the first time the New York Times has done it. The full-size daily crossword has required a subscription since 2012. That decision was controversial at first, but over time it became the norm. For a while, the Mini seemed safe as a free alternative. Now it too has followed the same path. This doesn't appear to be temporary. A New York Times help article about the Mini Crossword was updated to confirm that a subscription is required to play.

As Parade reports, the New York Times officially placed the Mini Crossword behind the NYT Games paywall on Aug. 27, 2025, ending its long run as a free daily ritual. From the company’s perspective, the move is logical, another step in turning puzzles into steady revenue. But for fans, it feels like something more than a game was taken away. It was a piece of comfort, a small daily joy, suddenly turned into another product with a price tag.

The backlash proves a tiny puzzle can hold big meaning.

On Reddit, players vented that losing the Mini felt like losing a friend. One user called it “the highlight of my commute.” Another said, “Pour one out for the GOAT.” The reactions may sound dramatic, but for many, that quick puzzle was a steady source of joy in the middle of chaotic days. Perhaps indokid104 said it best when they said, "Each day that passes, a bit of happiness is placed behind a paywall :(".

Some players are vowing to subscribe, saying the Mini is worth the cost. Others are searching for free alternatives, unwilling to pay for what once felt like a public good. The debate has turned the little crossword into a symbol of something larger: the slow shrinking of what’s free online. Are there comparable alternatives? Maybe. Some Reddit users commented that they were using The Seattle Times and The LA Times to fill the void.