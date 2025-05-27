Paresh Rawal Didn't Leave 'Hera Pheri 3' Over Creative Differences — Here's the Reason "'Hera Pheri' won't be the same without you as Babu Bhaiya." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 27 2025, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Seasoned actor Paresh Rawal is highly regarded in Hindi cinema and television for his standout roles in series like Teen Bahuraaniyaan, Jeevan Saathi: Humsafar Zindagi Ke, and Laagi Tujhse Lagan. So, when he was cast in the Hindu comedy Hera Pheri 3, the third installment in the Hera Pheri franchise, fans were thrilled, but not all that surprised.

After all, Paresh originated the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, the lovable Marathi landlord, in the original Hera Pheri (2000) and reprised the role in its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006). Given his tenure with the franchise, it only made sense to bring him back for the third film. But by the end of May 2025, news broke that Paresh had exited Hera Pheri 3, and now fans are wondering what happened. Here's what we know.

Why did Paresh Rawal leave 'Hera Pheri 3'?

In mid-May 2025, Paresh Rawal announced his exit from Hera Pheri 3 and shared a statement via X (formerly Twitter) to clear up the rumors surrounding his departure.

He made it clear that his decision to leave wasn’t about creative differences. "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences," he wrote. "I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER . I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 18, 2025

According to The Times of India, it seems Paresh's departure may have been more about logistics. The outlet shared a statement from Paresh’s legal team, who alleged, "They did not deliver the story, screenplay and also a draft of a long form agreement which was fundamental to the engagement of our client." So, while Paresh made it clear his issue wasn’t personal or creative, it looks like he's suggesting the production side may not have held up their end.

Then what happened? Are the producers offering less money, or are you bored of playing the same role? Come on, Babu Bhaiyya, Hera Pheri without even one of the three main leads would be totally pointless. Please rethink. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 18, 2025

Paresh Rawal is reportedly being sued for leaving 'Hera Pheri 3'.

After signing a contract for Hera Pheri 3 and accepting a signing bonus of Rs 11 lakh, equivalent to just over $13,000, per The Times of India, Paresh ended up walking away from the film. As a result, Akshay Kumar's production house, who owns the rights to the franchise, presumably is the one who filed a lawsuit against him.

Producer Ramesh Taurani, who has experience dealing with actors abruptly exiting projects, weighed in on Paresh’s departure from Hera Pheri 3, saying, "All I want to say is that, mainly when the artist signs the agreement, takes the signing amount and commits his dates and everything, I think he shouldn't go back off, that's not correct. That is not ethical. Whatever the reason may be, but it shouldn't be done."

My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Paresh has defended his decision, with his legal team stating that he never received the promised screenplay or agreement, which likely led him to pull back, as moving forward without them could pose a risk.