Why Did Paul Leave Georgia on 'Ginny & Georgia'? Season 3 Drops a Major Bombshell (SPOILERS)

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia.

Warning: this article contains major spoilers for Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia. In Netflix's heartwarming series Ginny & Georgia, the mother/daughter duo Ginny and Georgia Miller (played by Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey) are navigating life in a reverse parental role, with some of their major life challenges mirroring one another. It seemed for awhile that Georgia would get her happily ever after with Mayor Paul Randolph (played by Scott Porter).

Unfortunately, Georgia had to pay the piper for her choices regarding the murder of Tom Fuller (played by Vincent Legault), and that quickly brought them down off the high of her nuptials with Paul. Then Season 3 closed with a major bombshell: Georgia appears to be pregnant. The finale was a whirlwind of emotions and questions, and in the end, Paul left Georgia. But why?! Here's what we know about the big reveal that caused Paul to walk away.

Why did Paul leave Georgie in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3?

In Season 3, we discovered that Ginny was pregnant. But considering her age and all she's dealing with, it wasn't the right time to bring a baby into the world. She sought an abortion, and that seemed to be that in the baby news department. Until Georgia started drinking milk, and it became clear that she was likely expecting a baby of her own.

When Georgia imparted the news to Paul, he decided to walk away. But why? The season ends with Georgia weaseling out of culpability for Tom's murder, by framing another person, we might add, after Ginny intercedes with her younger brother. And Georgia discovers that there's some truth to a major lie she's been sitting on. Earlier in Season 3, we see Georgia lie about being pregnant to manipulate her husband into showing up to court. Paul begins to suspect that things aren't all on the up and up.

When Georgia reveals the truth to Paul, he walks out. For good, ostensibly. Brianne Howey, who plays Georgia, told TODAY, "It’s going to get messy. And on this show, nothing is ever simple.”

So, is Georgia's baby Paul's?!

While it's hard to predict what might become of Paul and Georgia in the future, there are some really pressing questions to deal with in the meantime. Such as: who the heck is the father of Georgia's baby?!

Showrunners have a major plan and already know who the father is, but fans will have to wait until sometime in Season 4. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, show bosses Sarah Lampert and Sarah Glinski revealed that they plan to drag the reveal out, so the answer won't come quickly.

Joe

But we already know that Georgia was with both her ex-lover Joe and her husband Paul in a relatively short amount of time, which means that there are definitely some valid questions about parentage.

