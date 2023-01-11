Is Brianne Howey Married? Meet the 'Ginny & Georgia' Star's Husband

Season 2 of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia has somehow introduced even more twists than Season 1, and we are totally here for it. The series centers around titular characters/mother-daughter duo Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny Miller (Antonia Gentry) once they settle down in New England following years of personal turmoil. The show has been hailed by some as the next Gilmore Girls, but viewers definitely aren't in picturesque Stars Hollow anymore (meaning: there are much bigger issues than danceathons and town fair debacles).

Article continues below advertisement

While Georgia has been through her fair share of relationship drama (to put it lightly), actress Brianne Howey has quite a different dating life. In fact, she is a happily married woman! Read on to learn more about her husband, Matt.

Article continues below advertisement

Brianne Howey is married to her husband, Matt Ziering.

While her on-screen character's romantic life is a bit of a mess at the beginning of Ginny & Georgia, Brianne seems to have it all figured out in her own personal life. The actress has been in a relationship with lawyer Matt Ziering for years, and the two have lived together since at least November of 2014 (which was the first time she publicly mentioned him in an interview).

The couple first met at a bar in the L.A. area, where Matt was actually celebrating after taking the California bar exam. When they saw each other again at the same place the next night, they connected.

Article continues below advertisement

Matt and Brianne got engaged after years of dating, and they were initially scheduled to swap vows in October of 2020. However, like many engaged couples, the two had to put their nuptials on hold because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Brianne and Matt adopted a dog named Bodie together and planned to get married in 2021.