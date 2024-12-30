Why Did Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers Break Up? Paul Has Apparently Spilled the Tea Apparently, Paul spent 30 minutes spilling the tea in a little cafe in London. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 30 2024, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There was a time when Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers were the "it" couple. The actor and singer/songwriter duo made a picture perfect couple at Hollywood events, and for nearly two years they had fans charmed. But suddenly in 2022, they called it quits.

Article continues below advertisement

Dramatic rumors followed the pair as they disentangled their lives from one another. Some people believe Paul cheated, while others say Phoebe left for another man. And now, there are rumors of another kind: rumors that Paul has been spilling the tea to people about what really happened between the couple before they called it quits. Here's what we know about why Paul and Phoebe broke up, and what happened according to the rumors.

Source: MEGA Sally Rooney (L) allegedly heard Paul Mescal (center) spill the tea on his break-up with Phoebe Bridgers (R)

Article continues below advertisement

So, why did Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers break up?

According to headlines and "official" rumors, people believe Phoebe cheated on Paul before their split in 2022. Or Paul cheated on Phoebe with co-star Daisy Edger Jones, depending on who you ask. But there's more to the story, according to one Reddit user who shared screenshots of a TikTok comment section. And a few more people chimed in to say they've heard the very same rumor. The TikTok user claimed that they had absolutely no proof and were just supplying people with what they had heard, so take it with a grain of salt.

According to the TikTok user Hanhanurnan, "When Paul was doing Streetcar in London, I always used to run into him in a cafe round the back of the theatre." Much to their surprise, the user adds, one day they found Paul sitting and talking with Irish writer, Sally Rooney. The user claims that Paul spent 30 minutes spilling all the tea to Sally. According to the user, Phoebe and comedian Bo Burnham were "close mates for ages."

Article continues below advertisement

Paul allegedly described Bo as "the guy you worry about" stereotype and he and Phoebe spent time together often. The user claims that one day she called Paul and admitted to kissing Bo, at which point Paul became upset. After an alleged back and forth between the two, she visited him in London and all seemed well. Until, according to Hanhanurnan, Paul claims that Phoebe called him up and confessed her love for Bo.

Article continues below advertisement

The TikTok user recalls remembering that Paul then texted Bo, "you stupid f--king c--t." This angered Phoebe, and that's when the TikTok user says Paul claimed it all ended. On the original Reddit post where the TikTok screenshots were shared, one user chimed in that they had a friend who worked as Paul's kickboxing instructor and who had heard nearly the identical story. This led users to speculate that Paul was running a low-key PR campaign to get his side out there without addressing it directly.

Phoebe and Bo are an item now. Or they aren't. It depends on who you ask.

If you've been following the Phoebe and Paul saga for awhile, this rumor tracks with what Paul fans have long suspected about the couple's split. Although if you listen to Phoebe fans, Daisy is the "other woman" and it was all Paul's fault.

Article continues below advertisement

Phoebe and Paul called it quits in 2022 right around the time rumors began linking Phoebe and Bo as a couple. In December 2022, gossip site Deux Moi began posting rumors about their alleged pairing-up. Although nothing was confirmed initially, sightings of them together in public as a "couple" began increasing through 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

They were spotted holding hands in public at one point, and fans were pretty much determined to expose their relationship. At one point, singer and superstar Keith Urban even allegedly outed them by posting pictures of them attending the same Taylor Swift concert he was at. Keith later apologized for posting pictures of the two together, and fans were rabid with curiosity for confirmation.

Source: MEGA Bo Burnham and Phoebe Bridgers have been rumored to be in a relationship since she split with Paul in 2022

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, try as they might, no one has been able to wring anything official out of Bo and Phoebe, which is understandable, if the rumors about Paul's tea are true. They might be a happy couple in private, but in public, they would always face the stigma of the two who hurt Paul. It's a tricky situation to be in.