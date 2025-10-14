Why Did 'RHOBH' Star Rachel Zoe Divorce from Rodger Berman? Couple Calls it a "Mutual Decision" One insider called it "death by a thousand cuts." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 14 2025, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Having to go through a divorce is a difficult experience for most people. When you're a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, everyone thinks they know what's happening in your life and has speculation about why the divorce occurred. This can make an already challenging situation even tougher.

This may be why Rachel Zoe, RHOBH star, wanted to get ahead of the rumors about her divorce from her husband and business partner, Rodger Berman. Here's what she had to say about the reason for their divorce.

Why did fashion icon Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman divorce?

Rachel and Rodger have been together for 33 years, and married for 26, according to People. They share two children together, and more than three decades of memories and an enmeshed life. Rachel and Rodger took to social media to share the reason for their divorce, giving fans a little hint into why they chose to split. However, it offered less insight than most fans hoped.

In a post shared to Rachel's Instagram in late 2024, the couple shared, "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.” The announcement continued, "Our number one priority has been and will always be our children. We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share."

The former couple asked for privacy as they navigate the next steps in their relationship and provided no more information. However, speculation has run rampant online, with fans buzzing wildly after Rachel spent much of 2024 leading up to the announcement without her ring. They have not publicly revealed the reason for their split, but one insider has offered some insight.

One inside source claims Rachel and Rodger had "issues" for a time before splitting.

In an interview with Us Weekly, one insider revealed what they believed to be the source of the couple's split: ongoing tension over a life that was connected in a thousand places.

The insider told the outlet, "This divorce was a long time coming. There is no scandal or smoking gun, it’s more death by a thousand cuts. Their main issues were mixing their personal and professional lives too much. Rodger is the president of her company, so they had to have hard conversations about their marriage and about the business that weighed on their relationship.”

The insider also explained that they spent the summer of 2024 apart as they prepared for a new life after three decades together. While they seemed to have figured out a magical formula for mixing business and love, it ultimately may have been too much to juggle.