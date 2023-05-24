Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Rainbow Kitten Surprise's Shocking Tour Cancellation: What Happened? Rainbow Kitten Surprise plans to cancel the rest of their tour in 2023, and fans are in shock. What could have prompted such a sudden change? By Sughnen Yongo May 24 2023, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Music lovers worldwide are gripping their indie rock hats in shock and disbelief after famed indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise suddenly canceled the rest of their tour dates in 2023. The sensational indie rock band, which has been enchanting our ears, is taking an unexpected break from their jam-packed tour schedule this year, and many fans are taken aback by the sudden chain of events.

Although it's normal for artists to pull out of shows sometimes due to last-minute changes or disagreements, this seemed a little out of place and unusual. Fans eagerly awaited their upcoming sold-out show at the iconic Artpark, but alas indie rock fate had other plans in store. In a recent social media post that had fans buzzing with concern, the band dropped a bombshell: one of their beloved members was facing a medical crisis.

Why did Rainbow Kitten Surprise cancel the rest of their tour in 2023?

In a display of unity and support for their bandmate's well-being, the entire group has made the brave decision to prioritize their bandmate's health over their hectic tour commitments. There is no indication that they have broken up, thankfully! It's a reminder that even our favorite rock stars are human, facing challenges that sometimes require a pause from the spotlight, which is definitely honorable and admirable.

Fans were quick to support the group and show empathy.

Sending healing energy to whomever in the band needs it ❤️ I support y’all, what you decide to do, and however long it takes to figure that out. Just get better first 🙏😊 also, if y’all do see this, please let me know if there’s a way I can send y’all a custom embroidered… — Wavey Jones (@waveyjones_) May 24, 2023

although i’m so sad to miss the gr date, i wish the band nothing but the best. i saw you live in 2018, barely knowing who you were, & since, your music has become so important to me & my loved ones. i hope the time away brings healing & comfort to you all. sending love! 🫶🏻 — allie (wishes she was at eras) 💛 (@alexandriapiett) May 23, 2023

It must be so amazing to have fans who get it and are there to show support and solidarity when the going gets tough! More fan bases definitely need to tap into empathy and do the same for their beloved faves!

In the public announcement, the band stated: "We do not make this decision lightly, and we know that it will result in a lot of disappointment and concern, but we are a family, and we know that the most important thing we can do right now is to help get everyone healthy," the social media post read. This means that the band is canceling an entire year of a sold-out tour.

Although the talented quintet is hitting the "pause" button on their tour circuit, they have also — honorably — not shared who the team member is, perhaps for privacy reasons, which is amazing. There is still a film of mystery over the situation, and that is OK!

So, while we'll have to wait a little longer to bask in the electrifying energy of Rainbow Kitten Surprise live, let's take a moment to send our positive vibes and heartfelt wishes to their bandmate in need. After all, music is all about emotions, and right now, it's all about rallying together as a community and sending our love to those who need it most, with kindness and empathy.