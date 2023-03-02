Shamal 'Samuel' Khan Abruptly Left Season 9 of 'Are You the One?' — What Happened?

If you find yourself deep into the sector of reality TV dating shows, Paramount Plus’s Are You the One? is likely on your must-watch list. Although it began on MTV, the series has since joined a new network with a new host and an international twist. As the series showcases attractive singles from the U.S., the U.K., New Zealand, and more, viewers are interested to see if the cast can defy all odds and find their perfect match through a slew of challenges.

That said, the task has seemingly become easier due to Shamal “Samuel” Khan’s sudden departure from the show. And while viewers are excited to see how the season wraps, many are wondering if all is well in Sam’s world. So, why did Sam leave Are You the One? Here’s everything that we know.

Why did Sam leave ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9?

During Season 9, Episode 8, host Kamie Crawford shared Sam’s departure from the cast, stating that he left due to “personal reasons.” And since it appears that Sam was serious about going through the process, everyone speculated that the reason had to be of serious magnitude for him to leave. And of course, it led social media users to wonder about what’s going on behind the scenes.

However, if you were hoping to get the tea on Sam’s departure, it doesn’t seem like you’ll get it. In a Feb. 3, 2023, Instagram post, Sam shared a clip from a matching ceremony where he chose to match with Rosalyn "Roz" Odujebe, who hails from Ireland.

In the comment section, a fan asked Sam if the reason for his departure from the show “will ever come out.” Interestingly, Sam responded to the fan sharing that it won’t. However, he did state that the news may be revealed one day.

Aside from his reluctance to spill the beans, fans have been very supportive of Sam’s decision. In fact, Julia-Ruth Smith took to Twitter to show Sam some love and share how much she misses him.

We miss you Sam!! Worth losing 250k to sit next to you 🥹🫶🏾 there was footage of Sam guys, plenty. We were actually so close #ayto #areyoutheone #nomatch #blackout pic.twitter.com/IktpmU0T0e — Julia-Ruth (@Julia_Ruth96) March 2, 2023