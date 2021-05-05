Sarah Whittle Is Leaving Smosh for a New Adventure — Here Are the Details

Sarah first announced that she was leaving Smosh in the fall of 2018, shortly before DEFY Media, the company behind the channel, folded. She made a U-turn following a five-month-long stint at E!, where she worked as a producer, writer, and social media content creator. This may have instilled some sense of hope in fans who would like to see Sarah return — but it does appear that her decision is final this time around. So, why exactly did she leave?

As Sarah explained during a recent appearance on SmoshCast, she was eager to move away from Los Angeles and start over elsewhere. The stars aligned perfectly, as she landed a superb job at the same time.

"I'm leaving Smosh. I found a new opportunity. There was no challenge here that I wasn't willing to face or work through. It ultimately came down to this past year being so hard and it really putting a spotlight on what home means for me," Sarah said.