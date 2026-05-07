Savannah Guthrie Left ‘Today Show’ Mid-Broadcast — Was It Linked to Her Mom? "Maybe she got some urgent news about her mom." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 7 2026, 12:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Today Show host Savannah Guthrie left abruptly mid-broadcast on May 6, 2026, about 90 minutes into the program, leaving many wondering what prompted the sudden exit. Co-host Craig Melvin confirmed that she “had to leave a little early,” but given all that is happening in Savannah’s life with her mom, Nancy Guthrie, still missing after an apparent kidnapping that occurred on Feb 1, 2026, people are desperate for answers, many hoping there was perhaps a breakthrough in the case.

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After all, it seems the only thing that would warrant pulling her off the show midway through would be something related to her mom. So, why did Savannah leave the Today show right in the middle of filming? Here’s what we’ve uncovered.

Why did Savannah Guthrie leave the 'Today Show' mid-show?

Source: Mega

It was 90 minutes into the Wednesday episode of the Today show (which aired on May 6, 2026) when Craig Melvin told viewers, “Savannah had to leave a little early,” adding, “She’ll be right back tomorrow, though.”

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And she did return the following day, but no other explanation was given, neither by the network, Savannah, nor Craig. In fact, she was back on air on May 7, 2026, continuing with regular segments and not addressing her brief absence. Instead, she and Willie Geist jumped right into discussing the Legally Blonde prequel, Elle.

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Naturally, with fans so invested in Savannah’s mother’s missing persons case, many are seeking answers to why she left so suddenly. Did it have anything to do with her mom? According to a source that spoke with Page Six, it didn’t. The source said Savannah left “for some sort of appointment, and her exit had nothing to do with her mom.” So far, that’s the extent of the explanation that has been given as of this writing.

What is ironic is that, according to TV Insider via Yahoo, Savannah’s exit from the Today show happened the same day The CW aired its NewsNation Presents: The Nancy Guthrie Mystery special. In it, Brian Entin interviewed law enforcement experts regarding the open investigation into Nancy’s disappearance from her Arizona residence. Dr. Casey Jordan, a behavioral analyst and attorney, said he believes the suspect is someone who “definitely lives locally” and could be a “prowler burglar.”

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Savannah Guthrie had only been back on the ‘Today’ show for a month before her abrupt mid-broadcast exit.

It was only on April 3, 2026, that Savannah resumed her duties as Today show host, returning to the studio and getting back into filming. And it was likely a lot initially, which is why there were reportedly explicit instructions given to staff and correspondents regarding their interactions with her.

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According to Page Six, correspondents were told not to mention welcoming her back on air, as the show must go on despite how difficult the situation may be. Plus, given how sensitive the topic is, it was likely not a good idea to bring it up on-air while Savannah is still transitioning back to work as she awaits updates on her mom’s case.

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And speaking of that, there haven’t been any real breakthroughs as of this writing, indicating what happened to her. So far, officials believe Nancy was abducted from her home by a man who appeared at her door and was seen on her Nest doorbell camera wearing gloves and a face mask.