What's Scott Baio Been Doing Since His 'Diagnosis Murder' Departure?

Parting ways with Diagnosis Murder is old news for Scott Baio, who’s been focused on other things since. Just recently he’s been involved in some negative press about his wife, Renee, after she posted some conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. She was met with a lot of backlash and instead of denouncing her comments, Scott stood up for her. His choice to defend her commentary has not been a good look for him.

Scott's most recent project is a comedy called Courting Mom and Dad. The movie was forced to shut down production at one point for failing to “comply with L.A. County health orders and SAG-AFTRA protocols in connection of COVID-19 as well as California regulations related to minor performers."

In other words, they weren’t following the rules to protect the cast and crew against the coronavirus, nor were they following child actor guidelines for the underage stars on set. Courting Mom and Dad is now available to own on DVD and digital.

Given how things are looking, Diagnosis Murder might be one of the most memorable roles we’ll ever get from Scott — aside from Joanie Loves Chachi and Happy Days.