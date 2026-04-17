Why Spencer Left 'All American' After Season 6 and What It Means for the Show Spencer’s 'All American' goodbye was not sudden. It was a full-circle ending years in the making. By Darrell Marrow Published April 17 2026, 9:42 a.m. ET Source: CW

Fans of All American were shocked when they learned Spencer James was leaving the show. All American premiered in 2018 on The CW and built its foundation around Spencer, a gifted football player from South Central Los Angeles who gets recruited to Beverly Hills High.

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The series, inspired in part by former NFL player Spencer Paysinger’s life, became one of the network’s biggest dramas. Its cast includes Daniel Ezra, Bre-Z, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogou, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monét Mazur, and Taye Diggs. All American started as Spencer’s story. He anchored the football drama and connected Crenshaw and Beverly Hills. Now, the storyline has shifted after his exit, and fans want to know why.

Source: CW

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Why did Spencer leave ‘All American?’

All American followed Spencer’s rise from a standout teen athlete to NFL hopeful. The show also explored family pressure, loyalty, grief, and romance. By the end of Season 6, Spencer had reached the milestones the series had been building toward for years. That is the real reason he left. Daniel chose to step back after Season 6. He and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll made that decision together before production started.

"A lot of it was my gut instinct," Daniel told Entertainment Weekly. "For me, the goal was always to take this broken teenager, put him back together, and then turn him into a man. We’ve done that. We got him to the NFL; he got the girl. He accomplished his dreams. He’s gotten to a place where he’s able to impart that wisdom to a younger generation to give back to his community. He’s done literally everything he set out to do."

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The exit made sense because Spencer had finally reached his goals. Season 6 pushed him through the draft, showed him in the Super Bowl through a time jump, and closed his regular run with his wedding to Olivia. Meanwhile, the cast and producers have talked about the transition with a lot of love. In a statement to People, Nkechi praised Daniel for bringing so much to Spencer and said she was excited for the show’s “new, exciting chapter.”

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How has ‘All American’ changed since Spencer left?

All American used Spencer’s departure to pivot instead of pretending nothing happened. the show shifted its main focus to Jordan, Layla, and Coop, while bringing in a new generation around Beverly Hills High and South Crenshaw. Jordan stepped into coaching, Layla kept building her music career, and new younger characters helped the series circle back to its original high school football vibes.